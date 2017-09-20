from the extra-virgin-olive-oil? dept.
We found out who makes Walmart's new Gateway laptops, and it's bad news:
Back in 2007, Taiwan-based PC manufacturer Acer bought the once-iconic Gateway brand in order to stick a thumb in the eye of rival OEM Lenovo and increase its US market presence. In the 13 years since, the Gateway brand has languished largely unused, while Acer built up its own name in the United States directly. The cow is officially back now, though, with a new line of mostly budget, Walmart-exclusive Gateway laptops.
[...] In June of this year, we reviewed and absolutely despised a $140 EVOO laptop—a device powered by an AMD A4-9120e CPU, just like the cheapest model of Gateway laptop in the table above. The new GWTN116-1BL has twice the RAM and storage compared to the effectively uncooled, drastically underclocked, and absolutely bletcherous EVOO EV-C-116-5—but when we went sleuthing, we discovered shipping records indicating that it, too, is an EVOO system.
More accurately, EVOO imports devices made by Shenzhen Bmorn Technology, a Chinese national brand. We found US Customs records of EVOO importing from Bmorn, with devices under both the Gateway brand and EVOO's own inside the same shipment.
An Acer representative confirmed later that, although Acer does own the Gateway brand, it is not directly involved in the production or manufacture of these devices.
[...] We've heard people say decent things about EVOO's higher-end laptops, so it's possible that some of these will turn out to be a good deal. We intend to test and review at least one of them here soon—but in the meantime, we'd advise some caution with the new "Gateway" brand.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 17, @11:42PM (1 child)
Even their "regular" laptops are garbage.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday September 18, @12:23AM
And what's the "bad news"? The reviews already pointed out they were crap, so the fact that Yu Shiang Whole Fish Manufacturing is making it... uhh, confirms that?
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday September 17, @11:42PM (2 children)
We sprang for a System 76 laptop for our daughter, and I am happy we did. It's blazing fast and stylish to boot; my daughter had previously dared us to pry her mac from her cold, dead fingers, but when we opened the box with the 76 she saw how beautiful it was and immediately passed her cherished mac to her brother. Yes, it's expensive, but projects like System 76 are worth supporting, and their products are solid and their customer service is too.
I have been watching Purism, also, for the same reasons, but they're not as immediately available as System 76's machines are. Maybe Soylentils who have used their librem laptops or phones can chime in with their experiences; I would certainly read what they have to say with interest.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 18, @12:28AM (1 child)
Daughter gets a new shiny, brother gets the hand-me-down. Hope your son takes you to family court!! Hope the judge makes you spring for the boy's new mainframe too!
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday September 18, @12:39AM
We Nacirema [wikipedia.org] are a gynocentric [wikipedia.org] people.
Don't be a cultural chauvinist [wikipedia.org], our ways are as valid as your own.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 17, @11:45PM
EMOO would have been a fitting name for the resurrection of Gateway
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday September 18, @12:01AM (1 child)
They require the manufacturers to provide an extended warranty [costco.com], and apparently since they couldn't find an outsourced support service that met their standards, they provide their own tech support line.
If you have hardware problems that the manufacturer can't solve in a timely way, you can return it, get all your money back, and Costco makes the manufacturer eat the cost; enough returns and the manufacturer runs the risk of not being able to sell through Costco. That's a strong incentive to provide better-quality components in the models they sell through Costco.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday September 18, @12:12AM
"Bäaäaäaäaäaäaäaäaäaäaäaäaäaäaäaäaäaäaäaäa" she replied, giving a look of incomprehension.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 18, @12:37AM
Isn't the term "budget laptop" at least a near oxymoron? I mean, I can build you a pretty nice "budget desktop" or "budget workstation". For varying definitions of "nice" I can build you a nice "budget server". Laptops? It seems a contradiction in terms, really. "Small, light, and easily hand portable" pretty much precludes the use of a helluva lot of "budget" components. "Budget laptop" is almost as dumb as a "budget sport car". As soon as you introduce budget components, you've begun to defeat the very purpose of either a laptop, or a sport car. In both cases, you can expect to crash and burn.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday September 18, @12:38AM
Ars did a pretty good job covering the horror story of an EVOO laptop that was half as fast as the CPU would suggest due to poor quality passive cooling.
We bought Walmart’s $140 laptop so you wouldn’t have to [arstechnica.com]
Also, Windows 10 doesn't do so well with 32 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM.
Here's a video review of an EVOO tablet with a fucked keyboard [youtube.com]. Also has a nice shot of fingerprints inside of the device.
On the other hand, the "Motile" brand is where Walmart shined. Laptops like this one [slickdeals.net] were well-regarded, with the exception of the single-channel RAM.
Walmart also has "ONN" branded tablets. Probably similar quality to EVOO, I don't remember.
