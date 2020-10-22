from the 20k-ppi-or-bust dept.
Samsung's next-gen OLED panels could upgrade to five-figure pixel densities:
A new paper [DOI: 10.1126/science.abc8530] [DX] in the journal Science describes a new and revolutionary type of OLED panel. It may boost the material's pixel counts, brightness and general quality by a significant margin, thanks to a Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) scientist's idea to apply the latest in photonics for solar panels
This research has resulted in the development of a new kind of reflective bottom layer for these devices. They are made of metal processed to exhibit a specific texture at the nanoscopic level. These "corrugations" harness recent breakthroughs in the understanding of how light behaves at the same scale
[...] the experimental panel's pixels had a "higher color purity and a twofold increase in luminescence efficiency" compared to regular OLED. These results also translated to a density of about 10,000 pixels per inch (ppi). For context, even the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has one of just under 500 ppi.
On the other hand, the Science paper's authors base these findings on a relatively small prototype panel. However, SAIT appears confident that it can be scaled up quickly and easily. Therefore, we might see this ultra-dense, color-rich and bright new form of OLED in real-world devices fairly soon.
Also at IEEE Spectrum.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday October 27, @07:53PM
Samsung, do we really need higher resolution in the display panel part of a TV?
What we really need is much higher resolution in the camera part of a
telescreenTV.
PSA: Set alarm Sunday Nov 1 at 2:00 AM to wake up and set your clocks back by 1 hour.
