The US is one of the world’s biggest sources of plastic pollution:
The US is responsible for way more of the plastic polluting the world's oceans than previously thought, a new study reveals. When it comes to the countries that contributed the most to coastal plastic pollution, the US could rank as high as third in the world, it estimates.
"Plastic pollution globally is at crisis level," says Nick Mallos, senior director of the nonprofit Ocean Conservancy's Trash Free Seas program and co-author of the paper published today in the journal Science Advances. "Most problematic is that rather than looking the problem in the eye, for more than 30 years, [the US] outsourced our waste problem to developing countries," Mallos says.
[...] Plastics remain a huge environmental problem, and recycling isn't powerful enough to solve it. Just 9 percent of the world's plastic waste has ever been recycled, according to a 2017 study. The vast majority of it will languish for hundreds of years to come in landfills or in the environment — unless the countries at the heart of the problem start to clean up their act.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 03, @04:28PM (2 children)
Remind me what's wrong with landfills again?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday November 03, @04:46PM (1 child)
Stuff in landfills don't necessarily stay in landfills.
http://extoxnet.orst.edu/faqs/safedrink/dumps.htm [orst.edu]
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday November 03, @04:52PM
Plastics don't tend to percolate down into the drinking water.
Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, weak men create hard times...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 03, @04:28PM
My Captain Obvious action figure is made of all plastic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 03, @04:35PM (1 child)
I have a God-given right to not wear a mask and to drink from single use plastic straws. It says so in the Bible somewhere.
But if they do make me wear a mask, then I'm going to wear a plastic one.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday November 03, @04:53PM
Make sure it covers both your mouth and nose.
Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, weak men create hard times...
(Score: 1, Troll) by VLM on Tuesday November 03, @04:39PM
You can tell who's in charge of an authoritarian system by seeing who you're not allowed to criticize or even mention the existence of, so we can safely assume the top two are China and Israel without even reading the article.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday November 03, @05:01PM
You mean the most advanced nation of any size that came up with most of the types of plastic and figured out how to use them for increased efficiency and utility uses a lot of plastic? Say it ain't so!
Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, weak men create hard times...