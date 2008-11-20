European regulators have already declared the Max is safe to fly. What 's curious is that Boeing hasn't yet made the software changes that European regulators insisted was necessary.

In the US, the Max has passed its certification test flights. American, though, understands that passengers will be nervous. The airline is trying to entice passengers to take a tour of the plane at selected airports.

[...] So this week I was a little disturbed to read: "Southwest, American pilots say new Boeing 737 Max manual may lead to errors in emergencies."

The pilots are concerned that the Federal Aviation Authority's manual for handling the new software in the event of an emergency is inadequate.

[...] An intriguing element is whether American and other airlines will tell customers they're flying in a Max at all.