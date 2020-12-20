After giving a gentle introduction to how computers work at the hardware level, this article gives an interesting thought on the future of computing and how RISC-V fits into it.
By now it is pretty clear that Apple's M1 chip is a big deal. And the implications for the rest of the industry is gradually becoming clearer. In this story I want to talk about a connection to RISC-V microprocessors which may not be obvious to most readers.
Let me me give you some background first: Why Is Apple's M1 Chip So Fast?
In that story I talked about two factors driving M1 performance. One was the use of massive number of decoders and Out-of-Order Execution (OoOE). Don't worry it that sounds like technological gobbledegook to you.
This story will be all about the other part: Heterogenous computing. Apple is aggressively pursued a strategy of adding specialized hardware units, I will refer to as coprocessors throughout this article:
On Youtube I watched a Mac user who had bought an iMac last year. It was maxed out with 40 GB of RAM costing him about $4000. He watched in disbelief how his hyper expensive iMac was being demolished by his new M1 Mac Mini, which he had paid a measly $700 for.
In real world test after test, the M1 Macs are not merely inching past top of the line Intel Macs, they are destroying them. In disbelief people have started asking how on earth this is possible?
If you are one of those people, you have come to the right place. Here I plan to break it down into digestible pieces exactly what it is that Apple has done with the M1.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 20, @10:03PM
You will use x86, ARM, RISC-V or whatever as needed, or as someone else dictates (Apple will make bank from the switch to ARM). ARM will be able to repel RISC-V from being a main CPU replacement because the licensing costs aren't even that much and it has a gigantic share in many markets. ARM controlling a bunch of RISC-V coprocessors? Sure.
AMD and Intel x86 will add new coprocessors:
Intel reveals low-power Clover Falls AI companion chip for EVO-certified laptops [notebookcheck.net]
Upcoming Zen2+Navi2 APU VanGogh has a CVML [ip] block: Computer Vision and Machine Learning accelerator? [reddit.com]
I don't think the coprocessors are a lasting advantage for the Apple M1. AMD and Intel are just behind the curve. Future x86 CPUs will become more like smartphone SoCs, since you can get a big impact from a small amount of die area.
The article notes Nvidia's use of RISC-V. But Nvidia will soon own ARM, pending regulatory approval. It will be interesting to see what they do and if they try to make a push into killing/displacing x86 with their own ARM CPU + GPU combos.
The big future increases in computing performance will require monolithic 3D integration of memory and compute (the 3DSoC). 3D/stacked SRAM is also needed because it hasn't scaled down very well with node shrinks.
