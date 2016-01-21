Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Discuss! (v2.0)

posted by martyb on Sunday January 17, @06:47PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the drawing-a-blank dept.
/dev/random

martyb writes:

This story intentionally left blank.1,2

Discuss!

[1] Soylentil Suggestion.
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intentionally_blank_page.

Previously:
Discuss!

Original Submission


«  How the Famed Arecibo Telescope Fell—and How it Might Rise Again

Related Stories

Meta: Catching up with Things at SoylentNews -- Site Summary 101 comments

martyb writes:

It has been a while since I've written a site summary, and I've been meaning to do so for a while now. So, I'm just going to get started and hope that will motivate my getting it done.

As always, if this kind of story is not of interest to you, another story will be along before long.

Otherwise, read on below the fold for what's been happening.

  • Daylight Saving Time
  • Things are Difficult for Everyone
  • Digging out of my System Crash
  • System Outages
  • Staffing
  • Story Cadence
  • Statistics
  • Fundraising
  • Site Updates/Enhancements
story cadence by shortscreen (2252)
Discuss! 217 comments

martyb writes:

This story intentionally left blank.1,2

Discuss!

[1] Soylentil Suggestion.
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intentionally_blank_page.

Original Submission

Discuss! (v2.0) | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by martyb on Sunday January 17, @06:52PM

    by martyb (76) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 17, @06:52PM (#1101592) Journal

    Thank you SoylentNews!

    There is so much I have learned from the community -- and still do -- on a wide range of subjects!

    Thanks for allowing me to be an active part of this site!

    --
    Wit is intellect, dancing.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 17, @06:54PM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 17, @06:54PM (#1101594) Homepage Journal

    Some of our members would be right at home on an intentionally blank discussion!

    --
    #lockhimup #notmypresident #resistance #impeachhimnow #walkaway
(1)