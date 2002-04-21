Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Factory Mix-Up Spoils 15 Million Doses of J&J COVID Vaccine

posted by Fnord666 on Friday April 02, @07:17PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the not-a-joke dept.
News

Freeman writes:

Factory mix-up spoils 15 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine:

About 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine were ruined, and future vaccine shipments will be delayed. This all follows a mix-up at a manufacturing facility in Baltimore, according to multiple media reports.

Johnson & Johnson had partnered with Emergent BioSolutions to manufacture the active ingredient of its vaccine. But according to two US officials who spoke with Politico, workers at the West Baltimore facility mixed up the ingredients in Johnson &Johnson's vaccine with those for a different coronavirus vaccine. Emergent BioSolutions is also a manufacturing partner of AstraZeneca, according to The New York Times, which first reported the problem.

Original Submission


«  Concerns Raised Over Safety of Common Food Preservative
Factory Mix-Up Spoils 15 Million Doses of J&J COVID Vaccine | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Friday April 02, @07:25PM (1 child)

    by looorg (578) on Friday April 02, @07:25PM (#1132590)

    Did they or didn't they add to many of Gates mindcontrolling nano-bots?

    • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday April 02, @07:35PM

      by krishnoid (1156) on Friday April 02, @07:35PM (#1132597)

      They added the right amount, but needed to add a critical patch before sending them out, so as everyone knows, you'll have to wait until at least Tuesday.

      They're still working on the airborne Group Policy updating mechanism. *That*'s when you really have to worry.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @07:26PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @07:26PM (#1132591)

    They were stupid enough to take Trippin' Joe's unwanted AstraZeneca, so they'll probably be happy with this stuff.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @07:28PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @07:28PM (#1132593)

      AstraZeneca: Only one fatal brain blood clot per 100,000 doses... those odds aren't too bad, eh?

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday April 02, @07:30PM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday April 02, @07:30PM (#1132595) Homepage Journal

    not

    --
    "I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(1)