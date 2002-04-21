from the not-a-joke dept.
Factory mix-up spoils 15 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine:
About 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine were ruined, and future vaccine shipments will be delayed. This all follows a mix-up at a manufacturing facility in Baltimore, according to multiple media reports.
Johnson & Johnson had partnered with Emergent BioSolutions to manufacture the active ingredient of its vaccine. But according to two US officials who spoke with Politico, workers at the West Baltimore facility mixed up the ingredients in Johnson &Johnson's vaccine with those for a different coronavirus vaccine. Emergent BioSolutions is also a manufacturing partner of AstraZeneca, according to The New York Times, which first reported the problem.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday April 02, @07:25PM (1 child)
Did they or didn't they add to many of Gates mindcontrolling nano-bots?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday April 02, @07:35PM
They added the right amount, but needed to add a critical patch before sending them out, so as everyone knows, you'll have to wait until at least Tuesday.
They're still working on the airborne Group Policy updating mechanism. *That*'s when you really have to worry.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @07:26PM (1 child)
They were stupid enough to take Trippin' Joe's unwanted AstraZeneca, so they'll probably be happy with this stuff.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @07:28PM
AstraZeneca: Only one fatal brain blood clot per 100,000 doses... those odds aren't too bad, eh?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday April 02, @07:30PM (1 child)
not
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @07:37PM
What is going on in NZ??? Their hospitals are overrun with the most patients ever for some reason:
https://soylentnews.org/submit.pl?op=viewsub&subid=48505¬e=&title=NZ+hospitals+in+crisis+after+%27biggest+January%2C+February+on+record%27 [soylentnews.org]