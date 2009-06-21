Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Branson May Make a Last-Ditch Effort to Beat Bezos Into Space

posted by martyb on Wednesday June 09, @12:51AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the competition dept.
News

Freeman writes:

Branson may make a last-ditch effort to beat Bezos into space:

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said on Monday he would fly on the first human spaceflight of his company's New Shepard spacecraft. This mission will launch from Blue Origin's spaceport in West Texas on July 20, which is the anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing in 1969.

With this timeline, Bezos seemed almost certain to beat his suborbital space tourism rival, Sir Richard Branson, into space. Setting aside whether Branson's VSS Unity vehicle reaches space—its maximum altitude is just below the Kármán line, or 100 km—this is nonetheless a meaningful milestone.

Original Submission


«  FBI-Controlled AN0M App Ensnares Scores of Alleged Criminals in Global Police Sting
Branson May Make a Last-Ditch Effort to Beat Bezos Into Space | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 09, @12:55AM (1 child)

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Wednesday June 09, @12:55AM (#1143350) Journal

    Out of the space billionaire trio, Branson's company was the only one to kill somebody in a crash (so far).

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 2) by NateMich on Wednesday June 09, @01:50AM

      by NateMich (6662) on Wednesday June 09, @01:50AM (#1143382)

      Yeah, Branson's rocket plane can get to "space". The New Shephard can also get into "space".
      Let's see which "space" billionaire can get there first. Very exciting.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 09, @01:07AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 09, @01:07AM (#1143359)

    Ballmer's Death Star.

(1)