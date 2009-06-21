from the competition dept.
Branson may make a last-ditch effort to beat Bezos into space:
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said on Monday he would fly on the first human spaceflight of his company's New Shepard spacecraft. This mission will launch from Blue Origin's spaceport in West Texas on July 20, which is the anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing in 1969.
With this timeline, Bezos seemed almost certain to beat his suborbital space tourism rival, Sir Richard Branson, into space. Setting aside whether Branson's VSS Unity vehicle reaches space—its maximum altitude is just below the Kármán line, or 100 km—this is nonetheless a meaningful milestone.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 09, @12:55AM (1 child)
Out of the space billionaire trio, Branson's company was the only one to kill somebody in a crash (so far).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Wednesday June 09, @01:50AM
Yeah, Branson's rocket plane can get to "space". The New Shephard can also get into "space".
Let's see which "space" billionaire can get there first. Very exciting.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 09, @01:07AM
Ballmer's Death Star.