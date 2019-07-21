Google redesigns its emoji to be more universal and authentic
Google is tweaking 992 of its emoji designs to make them more "universal, accessible, and authentic," the company announced today. The new designs will arrive this fall alongside Android 12, but Google says they'll also be available on older versions with apps that use its Appcompat compatibility layer. They're also coming to other Google platforms like Gmail, Chrome OS, Google Chat, and YouTube Live Chat this month.
[...] [The] bikini emoji no longer looks like it's being worn by an invisible person, and the face mask emoji now shows a face with its eyes open. Google says it made this change to reflect the fact that masks have become "a universal way of showing kindness to others" rather than a symbol of someone being sick.
[...] If you're wondering why we've seen such a flurry of emoji news over the past couple of days, it's because this year's World Emoji Day [landed] July 17th.
The cheese on Google's version of the cheeseburger emoji is in the WRONG PLACE and that is problematic:
Responding to criticism about the placement of cheese on Google's version of the cheeseburger emoji, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that he would take a look at the issue immediately. "Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday :) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!" Pichai tweeted.
Pichai was responding to author Thomas Baekdal, who pointed out the difference in cheese placement between Apple's and Google's cheeseburger emojis. "I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, which Apple puts on top," Baekdal tweeted.
The tweet ignited a debate about where the different ingredients of a cheeseburger belong. Among all the different cheeseburger emoji variants offered by various tech companies, Google's is the only version to place the cheese below the meat, according to images of cheeseburger emojis from Apple, Google, Samsung, Facebook and others, as seen on Emojipedia. It's generally accepted that cheeseburger cheese should be placed directly on the meat patty for optimal melting.
Unicode 11 emoji candidates, scheduled for June 2018.
Also at Brisbane Times and New Zealand Herald.
The pistol emoji ― 🔫 ― is being phasered out, or turned into a water pistol:
Google is the latest company to ditch the pistol with a new emoji update for Android users. The switch to a bright orange and yellow water gun, rolling out now, mimics changes made by Apple, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Samsung over the last few years. That leaves Microsoft as the only major platform with the realistic handgun emoji. True, Facebook still uses it, but a spokesperson for the company confirmed to Emojipedia that it would also be replacing its gun emoji with a toy water gun. The Verge has reached out to Microsoft for comment.
[...] Ironically, Microsoft initially displayed the gun emoji as a toy, but changed it to a revolver in 2016 as part of its emoji redesign project. With Google's (and Facebook's) latest move, Microsoft's gun emoji puts it at philosophical odds with the other giant tech companies based in the US where gun violence is a major concern. As we previously noted, in 2016 Apple successfully pushed to remove the rifle icon from the standardized collection of emoji.
However, later on the day The Verge's article was published, Microsoft revealed that it is jumping on the trend as well:
We are in the process of evolving our emojis to reflect our values and the feedback we've received. Here's a preview: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbqXVKBU0AAdXLk.jpg
Emoji 12.0 brings us waffles, more diversity, suggestive "finger pinch" glyph
There's a push for more diversity with this new emoji release. We have emojis for deaf people in three genders (male, female, and genderless) and five skin tones, an ear with a hearing aid, people in motorized and unmotorized wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, a guide dog and a service dog, and people with a probing cane. There are actually only 59 distinct new emoji types in this release, but everything that depicts a human comes in five skin tones and three genders, which pumps up the numbers. You can really see this with the "People holding hands" emoji, which is completely configurable for a total of 70 possible combinations.
The emoji that's causing the most buzz is "pinching hand." Emojipedia's example shows a thumb and pointer finger with a small distance between them, which could also be interpreted as a hand signal for "small." People are already coming up with, uh, "suggestive" uses for such a glyph, and if the actual implementations follow Emojipedia's design, the glyph could end up on the naughty list next to peach and eggplant.
Thank you, Emojesus. ✝
By the way, what happened to calling it Unicode 12.0? Maybe they'll call it that in June.
Unicode Consortium blog post. Also at Emojipedia and 9to5Mac.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @10:02PM
They got one that looks like Pavlov?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday July 19, @10:09PM (6 children)
Way to waste your time/money/resources on something that means absolutely nothing.
I don't need a turd vs a turd with flies to make my opinion known.
The 3 symptoms of laziness: 1) think of something tomorrow 2)
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Monday July 19, @10:15PM (1 child)
But now you'll be able to actually see the flies or steam rising from the turds. Just imagine the immersion, it will be like it and you are right there next to each other.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @10:46PM
Sure, you may, but do you know how it will look to whoever sees it?
Fine tuning such an imprecise way to communicate seems pointless.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @10:23PM
The possibilities are endless! - https://xkcd.com/1813/ [xkcd.com]
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday July 19, @10:37PM
Your mileage may vary, I suppose. The internal chat I use at work lets you tag comments with emojis and we use this feature for quick little polls, like: "How many of you still need assistance from IT?" Instead of getting a flood of yes's or no's people just tag the original question with the thumbs up emoji or the thumbs down and it shows you a nice little count of how often each one was used. (If you've ever seen the current incarnation of the 'like' bar in Facebook it's virtually identical except it accepts ALL emojis.) The supervisor can read the count to verify all the employees have responded and the ones that DO need help are nicely enumerated and easy to track down. Nice, simple, and efficient.
I'm generally fine with expanding the emoji set, it actually does help with text-based communications despite some feeling that it's corny, but I'll concede that if you asked me how I'd feel about my browser's address bar supporting emojis I'd suddenly do a complete about-face and warn you of security bullshit that door opens.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Monday July 19, @10:38PM (1 child)
Glad to see that I'm not the only person who thinks emojis are a total waste. Unfortunately, the silly classes of people seem to be hellbent on creating a new language based on emojis.
Who knows - maybe this infinite number of monkeys banging on an infinite number of keyboards will figure out some of the finer points of ancient languages?
Probably not. The monkey who discovers something will be drowned out by the million closest monkeys banging out nonsense.
Remember, No One Is Coming to Save Us
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @10:43PM
💩🚽😂
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday July 19, @10:12PM
So this is what they put all their AI Ethicists to work on?
"Believe it or not, your opinion on this topic is really not necessary,"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @10:15PM
Just search, no SJW bullshit.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @10:26PM
lmao!
