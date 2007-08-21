Americans are desperate to continue working remotely well beyond the pandemic.

To work from home full-time, they’d be willing to make some serious sacrifices, according to a recent survey from insurance company Breeze. The survey included 1,000 American adults who were either employed at a job – or looking for one – that could be performed completely remotely.

Of the respondents, 65% said they’d be willing to take a 5% pay cut in order to have the option to work remotely full-time. Some remained unfazed with the prospect of an even larger pay cut, with one in seven saying they’d give up 25% of their salaries to be able to work from home forever.

The surveyed Americans also said they’d be willing to clock more time at work if they could do it from home.

Fifty-three percent of them said they’d put in an extra 10 hours every week at the office if the office was their home. Nearly half of them said they’d concede 25% of their paid time off in exchange for a full-time remote work option. One in seven said they’d give up all of their PTO for remote work.