"Marckalada" mentioned by 14th century Italian monk
Genoan friar knew about America 150 years before Christopher Columbus
Sailors in Christopher Columbus's home town knew about North America more than a century before the explorer discovered the continent, Italian researchers have claimed.
An account by Genoan sailors of a verdant land beyond Greenland "where giants live" has been found in a history of the world written around 1340 by an Italian friar — 152 years before Columbus set foot in the Americas in 1492.
"This astonishing find is the first known report to circulate in the Mediterranean of the American continent, and if Columbus was aware of what these sailors knew it might have helped convince him make his voyage," said Paolo Chiesa, who led the research at the University of Milan.
Paolo Chiesa. Marckalada: The First Mention of America in the Mediterranean Area (c. 1340), Terrae Incognitae (DOI: 10.1080/00822884.2021.1943792)
A Monk in 14th-century Italy Wrote About the Americas
In 2015 Mr Chiesa traced to a private collection in New York the only known copy of the Cronica universalis, originally written by a Dominican, Galvano Fiamma, between around 1339 and 1345. The book once belonged to the library of the basilica of Sant'Ambrogio in Milan. In Napoleonic times, the monastery was suppressed and its contents scattered. The owner of the Cronica let Mr Chiesa photograph the entire book and, on his return to Milan, the professor gave the photographs to his graduate students to transcribe. Towards the end of the project one of the students, Giulia Greco, found a passage in which Galvano, after describing Iceland and Greenland, writes: "Farther westwards there is another land, named Marckalada, where giants live; in this land, there are buildings with such huge slabs of stone that nobody could build them, except huge giants. There are also green trees, animals and a great quantity of birds."
Mr Chiesa says that giants were a standard embellishment of faraway places in Norse folklore and, indeed, Galvano cautioned that "no sailor was ever able to know anything for sure about this land or about its features." The Dominican was scrupulous in citing his sources. Most were literary. But, unusually, he ascribed his description of Marckalada to the oral testimony of "sailors who frequent the seas of Denmark and Norway".
Mr Chiesa believes their accounts were probably passed on to Galvano by seafarers in Genoa, the nearest port to Milan and the city in which the Dominican monk is most likely to have studied for his doctorate.
Columbus a Genoese.
Interesting, because prior to the 19th century, passenger pigeons would create some truly enormous flocks.
But I can't think of anything that might have inspired the "buildings with huge slabs of stone." Sure, there were pyramids in South America, but Viking sailors probably never got that far south. And the mound builders used dirt, not stone.
Discovered? I s'pose, if you are the King, then your peeps can "discover" something that you haven't pillaged.
Sailors have been on the seas forever. The Vikings were on the sea from at least 800AD, and probably earlier then that. They didn't just stop at Greenland one afternoon and say to each other... "Well boys, if we go any farther, either we'll fall off the end of the earth or the dragons will get us. Lets just turn around."
One would think that among sailors, stories of land beyond Greenland had been told for 500 years before the King funded Columbus's trip.
People knew it was there, but there wasn't much point in going there as everyone had what they needed. But, Kings gotta invest, and who writes the history we all learned?