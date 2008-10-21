from the bleeding-edge dept.
AMD: Windows 11 May Cause Performance Dips of Up to 15% on Ryzen CPUs
AMD: Windows 11 May Cause Performance Dips Of Up To 15% On Ryzen CPUs:
Wccftech reported a few days ago about known issues appearing after users have installed Microsoft's newest Windows 11 operating system—Oracle VirtualBox software and Cốc Cốc browser compatibility issues, as well as Intel networking issues. Today, AMD reported issues that their Windows 11 compatible AMD processors were having with performance while running certain applications after the new OS installation.
AMD urges users to stick with Windows 10 as a workaround, hotfix coming
[...] Known changes to performance affected areas such as
- Measured and functional L3 cache latency may increase by ~3X.
- UEFI CPPC2 (“preferred core”) may not preferentially schedule threads on a processor’s fastest core.
[...] To fix these issues, AMD and Microsoft have rolled out both updates to Windows 11, as well as software updates from AMD that will roll out over this month. Microsoft and AMD plan to update their separate knowledge bases with articles updating users with included version numbers and other information as they become available. AMD does state, that while these problems are happening, to continue to use a current supported version of Windows 10 instead of continuing utilizing Windows 11 until the problems have been actively concluded.
More details at AMD's Knowledge Base.
Intel Core i7-12700K 12 Core Alder Lake CPU-z Benchmark Leaks Out, Up to 45% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 7
Intel Core i7-12700K 12 Core Alder Lake CPU-z Benchmark Leaks Out, Up To 45% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 7 5800X & Core i9-11900K:
Intel's Core i7-12700K Alder Lake CPU has been tested in the CPU-z benchmark and allegedly is up to 45% faster than the fastest 8 core CPUs based on Intel's Rocket Lake and AMD's Zen 3 processor lineups.
Intel Core i7-12700K Alder Lake 12 Core Up To 45% Faster Than Core i9-11900K & Ryzen 7 5800X In CPU-z Multi-Threaded Benchmark
The alleged CPU-z benchmark result has been tweeted by TUM_APISAK and shows the Intel Core i7-12700K scoring 800.2 points in the single-core and 9423.2 points in the multi-core benchmark tests. The Core i7-12700K is a 12 core chip but it should be positioned in the same price category as AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i7-11700K. Based on that, the performance improvement is huge for both single-core and multi-core tests.
In the single-core test, the Intel Core i7-12700K is around 17.3% faster than the Core i9-11900K, 24% faster than the Core i7-11700K, and 25% faster than the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X. In Multi-core tests, the Intel Core i7-12700K pushes on top with a 45% lead over the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i9-11900K. Compared to its predecessor, the multi-core performance is improved by 50%. The CPU only loses to the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X which is a 12 core and 24 thread part and is around 2% faster than the Core i7-12700K.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Saturday October 09, @04:07AM
Lets face it microshit has always been intels hand puppet.
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants