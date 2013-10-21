from the Sit!-Stay!-Aim!-Shoot!-Good(?)-doggie! dept.
Uh Oh, They Strapped a Sniper Rifle to a Robot Dog:
For years, we’ve been warning that it was only a matter of time — and now, the inevitable has happened.
Somebody strapped an honest-to-god sniper rifle to the back of a quadrupedal robot dog.
An image shared on Twitter by military robot maker Ghost Robotics shows the terrifying contraption in all its dystopian glory.
Latest lethality 6.5 #creedmoor sniper payload from @SWORDINT. Check out the latest partner payloads @AUSAorg Wash DC. Keeping US and allied #sof #warfighter equipped with the latest innovations. @USSOCOM #defense #defence #NationalSecurity #drone #robotics pic.twitter.com/Dvk6OvL3Bu
— Ghost Robotics (@Ghost_Robotics) October 11, 2021
[...] There’s a lot we don’t know about the machine, but according to an Instagram post by Sword International, a gun manufacturer, the machine is called the SPUR or Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle.
More at the Sword’s website.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday October 14, @02:46AM (1 child)
"who's a good doggy?"
(This is one dog I don't want to pat!)
it look as though it aims by moving its body, so it won't be particularly effective in close quarters.. even it it were on my side, I'd be staying well behind it!
“I've learned from experience that asking politely never works unless you have the upper hand.” Daisuke Aramaki, GIS:SAC
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Thursday October 14, @02:57AM
By definition snipers are not employed in close quarters.
On the other hand, is this the beginning of "Sky Net"?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skynet_(Terminator) [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday October 14, @03:10AM
The guy is having a dystopian moment over a robot dog with a 6.5mm rifle on top of it, but he's just going to reach for another beer in the cooler while watching flying drones shoot missiles at civilians in the middle east in the evening news...
In short, he's having a problem because the killing machine looks like a friendly pooch instead of looking like an airplane.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 14, @03:14AM (1 child)
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/jul/08/police-bomb-robot-explosive-killed-suspect-dallas [theguardian.com] ("this article is more than 5 years old")
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 14, @03:16AM
..and it might be news to /some/ people (..who need to get their damn faces out of a smartphone..) that Drones were killing people in Afghanistan around 20 years ago...