Missing hiker ignored calls from rescuers because it was an unknown number:
Lake County Search and Rescue [(LCSAR)] says it got a report last week that a hiker hadn't returned from a hike on Mount Elbert. The hiker had set out at 9 a.m. on October 18 and wasn't back at 8 p.m., LCSAR said in a post on its Facebook page.
Rescuers tried to call the person's cell phone multiple times, but weren't able to reach them.
Five LCSAR team members looked for the hiker in areas where people tend to get lost, but called off the search at 3 a.m. A three-person search team checked another area at 7 a.m.
They got a call at about 9:30 a.m. that the hiker, who was not identified, had returned to where they were staying.
The hiker had no idea that rescuers were looking for them, the post said.
"One notable take-away is that the subject ignored repeated phone calls from us because they didn't recognize the number," LCSAR wrote. "If you're overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone; it may be a SAR team trying to confirm you're safe!"
Umm, ok, but why not leave a message if the callee doesn't answer? :)
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 27, @08:18PM (1 child)
"Answer your damn phone! It's your official electronic leash!"
"Fuck off with your spam calls, my vehicle warranty is fine!"
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 27, @08:30PM
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Wednesday October 27, @08:19PM (1 child)
If you don't know that you're missing and lost, does that mean you are missing and lost?
I've seen this headline all over the place and it seems like clickbait to me. I've been late from a whole lot of hikes in my life. No one called anyone just because it was dark. It seems like if anything, this is a lack of communication between friends.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday October 27, @08:46PM
Depends on, if you are actually missing and lost or not. In the event that you know (Not just think you know.) where you are, then by definition you aren't lost. You could still be missing, if you aren't lost.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Joe Desertrat on Wednesday October 27, @08:23PM (4 children)
Most people do not block texts by default. Instead of trying to call someone from a number they are sure to not recognize, send a text that clearly shows who is sending the text and why. Banks do it, utilities do it, many other businesses do it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 27, @08:38PM (2 children)
The article I read a couple of days or so ago said they called and sent texts. The hiker saw the calls come in but rejected them and ignored the texts.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Joe Desertrat on Wednesday October 27, @08:53PM (1 child)
That's on the hiker then. If I saw texts that said there was a lost hiker in my area, even if I had no clue they were about me, I would read them in case I could help. Although if I was backpacking, I doubt I would bring a phone in the first place.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Wednesday October 27, @09:06PM
My phone does not show the content of texts unless I deliberately open them. Otherwise it only shows who they are from and the first 3 of 4 words of the message. If you are going to the trouble of opening texts from unknown senders and reading them, you might as well pick up unknown voice calls too. Turns out this hiker does neither.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 27, @08:43PM
And I take to task when they do. It is not the method I want to contacted. use paper for legal reason.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday October 27, @08:29PM (1 child)
Is it against the law to not own a cell phone, or not take one with you when hiking? If not, then "Fuck you, I'm hiking!". Isn't the entire point of hiking to get away from this kind of shit?
Let me guess, someone's helicopter mother called this in.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 27, @08:51PM
If cell SPAM calls were as infrequent today as they were in the 1990s, he just might have answered.
I've got my phone on do not disturb by default, unless I'm expecting a call from someone not starred in my contact list - I won't become aware of missed calls or messages until I look at the screen for some other reason, tends to be a few hours on average - more when sleeping, thankfully.
I feel like the telephone industry is encouraging the SPAM callers and doing almost nothing to effectively thwart them. I wonder how many deaths, annually, could have been prevented if the decedent would have answered their phone but didn't because of SPAM call fatigue behaviors?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 27, @08:51PM
Why not the family?
If the searchwes can reach by phone, then at least triangulate and know where to search FIRST!!
Lastly, again knowing where the phone is, what about GPS read, EMS call (phone# 911 or 111 or 999 dpending)
Or the best one yet... send via Amber/Grey/Silver/Weather Alert: "This is emergence broadcast. JOHN DOE, CALL YOUR MOM!!"
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Wednesday October 27, @08:55PM (2 children)
I fail to see the logic of looking at mesages from unknown senders if you are one of those people who does not pick up their voice calls. Answering a voice call is quicker than bringing up a text, on my phone anyway, deals with the the issue without delay, and you might even have the pleasure of telling an Indian scammer to fuck off.
In fact, it turns out that, indeed, the hiker neither answers voice calls nor reads messages from unknown originators.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 27, @09:00PM
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday October 27, @09:03PM
Speaking as someone who does this, because 98% of spammers don't bother to leave a voicemail?
Not if they don't leave a message 9 times out of 10, then I don't have to check at all 90% of the time.
Granted I guess.
I don't bother yelling at telemarketers because since when are you ever going to have the actual guy in charge of the scam on the phone? I don't feel the need to punish random minimum-wage peons who are just trying to earn a paycheck, and it's unlikely to accomplish anything either.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Wednesday October 27, @09:04PM
Come on. If you are trying to get someone to answer a call and they don't a text is the next thing you do.
