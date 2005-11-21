Apple executive Craig Federighi, who is responsible for the company's iOS software for iPhones, delivered a lengthy speech intended to alarm listeners about what might happen if Apple is forced to allow users to sideload apps. The speech was given at Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal, and it follows similar, earlier statements from Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The European Commission is actively discussing the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is intended to regulate big tech platforms to ensure a fair playing ground. Companies like Apple could face fines of up to 10 percent of their global revenue.

[...]

"Our goal has never been to sell the most," he said. "Instead, our mission is to provide people with the choice of what we view as the best."