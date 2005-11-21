from the big-brother dept.
Apple executive Craig Federighi, who is responsible for the company's iOS software for iPhones, delivered a lengthy speech intended to alarm listeners about what might happen if Apple is forced to allow users to sideload apps. The speech was given at Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal, and it follows similar, earlier statements from Apple CEO Tim Cook.
The European Commission is actively discussing the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is intended to regulate big tech platforms to ensure a fair playing ground. Companies like Apple could face fines of up to 10 percent of their global revenue.
"Our goal has never been to sell the most," he said. "Instead, our mission is to provide people with the choice of what we view as the best."
Too bad their version of "the best" includes microtransactions.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 05, @10:12AM (2 children)
What a piece of shit. You're peddling a false sense of security, because you don't even do shit to actually vet your apps.
Liars and psychopaths. That's all upper management seems to be anymore. Take them out back behind the wood shed.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by canopic jug on Friday November 05, @10:56AM
Furthermore, and SN is now complicit, Apple is trying to get the media to rename installation as "sideloading". The title above could have just as well read, "Apple's Federighi Delivers Dramatic Speech on Dangers of Software Installation" rather than playing along with Apple's strategy. Apple seems to be aiming to turn public opinion against regular system activities like installing programs. By renaming installation, they are able to turn it into something suspect and, eventually, illegal.
This is nothing less than another stage in the ongoing war against general purpose computer in which Apple ratchets the restrictions down one notch tighter. Phones, cars, notebooks, radios, cameras, televisions, and any other appliance large or small has computers in it. Sadly they are running locked down, closed source software and the coming generations not only are growing up without exposure to the freedoms that older generations, short of the Greatest Generation, unfortunately took for granted. Worst of all, the younger generations don't care about rights and freedoms or when they do exhibit strong antipathy towards the very idea.
Don't play along. Call installation "installation" and not "sideloading".
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Funny) by PiMuNu on Friday November 05, @11:18AM
> you don't even do shit to actually vet your apps.
Careful, the apps are carefully vetted for alternative payment schemes that don't fit within iOS ecosystem.