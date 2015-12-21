from the reasonable-is-not-allowed dept.
Book Publishers Sue Maryland Over Law That Would Require Them To Offer 'Reasonable' Prices On Ebooks To Libraries:
For years now, we've been highlighting how book publishers are at war with libraries, and see ebooks and ebook pricing as a key lever in that war. With regular books, a library can just buy the book and lend it out and do what they want with it. But not ebooks. Because of a broken copyright law, publishers retain excess control over ebooks, and they lord that over libraries, arbitrarily raising prices to ridiculous levels, limiting how many times they can lend it out before they have to "repurchase" the ebook, and generally making it as difficult as possible for libraries to actually be able to offer ebooks.
This is because of a broken copyright system that gives publishers way more control over ebooks than traditional hardcopy books. And book publishers have spent the past decade abusing that power. In an ideal world, Congress would get its act together and fix copyright law and properly add first sale rights for digital goods like ebooks. But, without that, some states are trying to step in and fix things, including Maryland, which earlier this year passed a law that would require publishers to sell ebooks to libraries at "reasonable" rates.
With the law set to go into effect next year, helping more Maryland residents get access to ebooks in the midst of a still ongoing pandemic, the book publishers have continued their Grinch-like ways, and sued to block the law. The complaint says that this is an attempt by state law to route around federal copyright law, and since the 1976 Copyright Act, state copyright laws are pre-empted by federal law.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Freeman on Wednesday December 15, @10:52PM (3 children)
Just think of it, instead of spending $5-$10 on a very good, used copy. You could have a brand new e-book for $120. This is why our Library has been unable to push electronic items. We can get 10 to 20 titles in print that we can get in electronic format. Our budget also hasn't gone up in the last decade.
Forced Microsoft Account for Windows Login → Switch to Linux.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 15, @11:39PM (2 children)
My youngest is out of college now, but college "text" books were priced outrageously. I remember a couple of them that required a USB key be plugged into the computer, before he could do anything. Plug in the key, log into a cloud account, THEN, and only then, could the book be read, and exercises found in the book be completed.
Insane.
The only reason for not believing in it (Marxism) is that it doesn't work. - Thomas Sowell
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 16, @12:08AM
Just... no. Why are the students even accepting this? Back in the day we raised a ruckus over insistence on having the latest edition of things that only had layout/typo fixes over last year's edition. There'd been wall-tearing if something this outrageous had been suggested.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday December 16, @12:17AM
"Insane" (American usage) extremely unreasonable, or mentally ill
"What the market will bear" - capitalism
"Competition" - potential balance to high prices
"Monopoly" - prevents competition
"Cooperative pricing" - suppliers agreeing to limit competition
..
Definition of "unreasonable" seems to be dependent on whether you are a supplier or a consumer..
"I guess once you start doubting, there's no end to it." -Batou, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex