Lufthansa Group Confirmed that 18,000 Flights had been Flown Empty to Keep Airport Slots

posted by martyb on Tuesday January 11, @07:32PM
from the use-it-or-lose-it dept.
upstart writes:

Report: Lufthansa Group Confirmed That 18,000 Flights Had Been Flown Empty To Keep Airport Slots - Airlive:

[...] Under these "use it or lose it" regulations, prior to the pandemic carriers had to utilise at least 80pc of their scheduled take-off and landing slots.

This was revised to 50pc as coronavirus saw travel become increasingly difficult – but airlines are still struggling to hit this target.

As a result of Lufthansa Group's latest figures, the Belgian federal government has written to the European Commission, calling for a change to the rules on maintaining slots.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 11, @07:46PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 11, @07:46PM (#1211876)

    Set up a lottery for vaccinated people that lets them win a free trip on one of these flights, so the airplanes won't be empty. Bonus: anti-vaxxers will have something new to complain about.

  • (Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Tuesday January 11, @07:59PM (2 children)

    by AnonTechie (2275) on Tuesday January 11, @07:59PM (#1211880) Journal

    'Ghost flights': why are so many empty airplanes still taking off? [thebulletin.be]

    “If we look at the 18,000 flights that the Lufthansa group will have to operate empty, 18,000 intra-European flights emit about 700,000 tonnes of CO2,” said Noé Lecocq, climate expert at Inter Environnement Wallonie.

    “These 700,000 tonnes of CO2 will cause, if we follow the historical trend, the definitive disappearance of two million square metres of additional Arctic ice pack.”

    Not forcing airlines to make these empty flights would be a “plus” for the planet, Lecocq says, even if “these flights would have taken place in the normal way with passengers if the health situation was not as it is and the pollution would have been the same.”

    • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 11, @08:08PM (1 child)

      by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday January 11, @08:08PM (#1211883) Journal

      Somebody is making a profit, no need to change anything, if those airplanes don't fly, fuel isn't being bought, taxes and fees aren't being paid. Please, consider the bureaucrats and the ones they serve

      • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 11, @08:11PM

        by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday January 11, @08:11PM (#1211887)

        Flight crews and maintenance workers laid off, not to mention the supply chain that produces a reliable steady stream of aircraft maintenance items suddenly backing up with oversupply.

        Sometimes it is cheaper, overall, to do something stupid looking like keeping the trains running even when they are empty.

  • (Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Tuesday January 11, @08:10PM

    by DrkShadow (1404) on Tuesday January 11, @08:10PM (#1211886)

    calling for a change to the rules on maintaining slots.

    Maintaining "slots". Whatever those are. (Pull the handle, win a prize?)

    How about... just not? If you have to fly empty planes to maintain your "slots" then you clearly don't need those slots. Let them lapse.

    If society has to shoulder the costs of flying those planes (tax credits to airlines for non-full flights), the environmental cost of those flights (... omfg), the noise pollution, the business profits - just shut these businesses down completely. Maybe allow one airline to run on alternating months. Fine them into oblivion for environmental destruction. Deny them the purchase of fuel from fossil fuel providers. Charge them with funding terrorism for buying fossil fuels from rogue states.

