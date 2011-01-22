from the use-it-or-lose-it dept.
Report: Lufthansa Group Confirmed That 18,000 Flights Had Been Flown Empty To Keep Airport Slots - Airlive:
[...] Under these "use it or lose it" regulations, prior to the pandemic carriers had to utilise at least 80pc of their scheduled take-off and landing slots.
This was revised to 50pc as coronavirus saw travel become increasingly difficult – but airlines are still struggling to hit this target.
As a result of Lufthansa Group's latest figures, the Belgian federal government has written to the European Commission, calling for a change to the rules on maintaining slots.
'Ghost flights': why are so many empty airplanes still taking off? [thebulletin.be]
Somebody is making a profit, no need to change anything, if those airplanes don't fly, fuel isn't being bought, taxes and fees aren't being paid. Please, consider the bureaucrats and the ones they serve
Flight crews and maintenance workers laid off, not to mention the supply chain that produces a reliable steady stream of aircraft maintenance items suddenly backing up with oversupply.
Sometimes it is cheaper, overall, to do something stupid looking like keeping the trains running even when they are empty.
Maintaining "slots". Whatever those are. (Pull the handle, win a prize?)
How about... just not? If you have to fly empty planes to maintain your "slots" then you clearly don't need those slots. Let them lapse.
If society has to shoulder the costs of flying those planes (tax credits to airlines for non-full flights), the environmental cost of those flights (... omfg), the noise pollution, the business profits - just shut these businesses down completely. Maybe allow one airline to run on alternating months. Fine them into oblivion for environmental destruction. Deny them the purchase of fuel from fossil fuel providers. Charge them with funding terrorism for buying fossil fuels from rogue states.