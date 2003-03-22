Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

US KleptoCapture Force to Tackle Cryptocurrency Use in Russian Sanction Avoidance

posted by martyb on Friday March 04, @07:47PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes:

US KleptoCapture force to tackle cryptocurrency use in Russian sanction avoidance:

The US government has launched a new initiative to tackle the use of cryptocurrency and assets to circumvent new sanctions imposed on Russia.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland, through the US Department of Justice's (DoJ) Office of Public Affairs, announced the creation of "Task Force KleptoCapture."

The team is described as "an interagency law enforcement task force dedicated to enforcing the sweeping sanctions, export restrictions, and economic countermeasures that the United States has imposed, along with allies and partners."

[...] KleptoCapture will include "targeting" those who try to use cryptocurrency to avoid US sanctions and those who are trying to launder the "proceeds of foreign corruption" or to "evade US responses to Russian military aggression."

"The Task Force will be fully empowered to use the most cutting-edge investigative techniques -- including data analytics, cryptocurrency tracing, foreign intelligence sources, and information from financial regulators and private sector partners -- to identify sanctions evasion and related criminal misconduct," Garland says.

In addition, KleptoCapture will be tasked with preventing the "undermining" of sanctions by seizing assets "belonging to sanctioned individuals or assets identified as the proceeds of unlawful conduct" and by investigating alleged attempts to avoid Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and anti-laundering rules in the country.

Hat tip to Runaway1956 for his submission.

Original Submission


«  Russia Places Extraordinary Demands on OneWeb Prior to Satellite Launch
US KleptoCapture Force to Tackle Cryptocurrency Use in Russian Sanction Avoidance | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 04, @08:04PM (2 children)

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Friday March 04, @08:04PM (#1226715)

    In doing this, they will be tipping their hand as to how deeply they can intervene in cryptocurrency transactions when they want to. I just wonder if they're pulling out all the stops and openly demonstrating everything they can do, or if this is more of an excuse to target and harass the usual suspects?

    --
    Україна не входить до складу Росії.

    • (Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Friday March 04, @08:30PM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Friday March 04, @08:30PM (#1226719) Journal
      Or it's theater to look like they're doing something. That gets my vote. I bet the first person they catch will be doing something innocuous like buying marijuana online.

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Friday March 04, @08:47PM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Friday March 04, @08:47PM (#1226722) Journal
      Also, I see that they're enlisting the banks against their customers again. Maybe I don't want the bank to "know" me.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by SomeGuy on Friday March 04, @08:43PM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Friday March 04, @08:43PM (#1226721)

    Will Russia still even be able to use craptocurrency now that Putin has single handedly turned Russia's clock back to stone age times? :P

    Since the primary use of cryptocurrency has been to hide illegal shit, why don't governments just outlaw it? Cryptocurrency is not money. You can buy and sell these magic numbers for money, and somewhere SOMEONE puts some value on it just like a commodity. But the last time I checked, there was a lot of stuff that is already illegal to buy and sell. So why even keep it around?

(1)