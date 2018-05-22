from the nobody's-business-but-my-own dept.
Researcher warns of risks with using alternative data in lending:
Traditional credit scoring is based on a person's demonstrated ability to take on debt and pay it off. But with the dawn of larger data pools and access to more sophisticated modeling programs, lenders and credit agencies are taking more nonfinancial factors into rating creditworthiness, particularly those without an extensive credit history. This group tends to include vulnerable populations who are often more susceptible to predatory lending practices.
The problem is the systems developing these alternative scores can be like a black box, according to University of Georgia financial regulation researcher Lindsay Sain Jones. With the pool of personal data available growing, Jones argues that it's time to take a second look at how the American credit scoring system works and is regulated.
[...] In their recent paper, Jones and her co-author argue further regulation of financial reporting entities — both large credit bureaus and new data collectors — is needed in the same way gas, electric and water providers regulated their services. They argue participation in the credit system has become as necessary as having a phone or electricity.
[...] Jones and her co-author are also concerned that much of the lifestyle-related data points lenders correlate with creditworthiness can connect to race, gender, age, socioeconomic status, a person's ZIP code or where they attended college. Successfully challenging this kind of disparate impact under the ECOA [Ed: Equal Credit Opportunity Act] is nearly impossible.
One agency pulled information on how often people pay for gas at the pump versus paying inside the store. People who paid at the pump were deemed more creditworthy.
"There are all kinds of factors that can be correlated with creditworthiness, but that doesn't mean they should be used," Jones said.
When they factor in the web sites that people visit, do you suppose SN would be an asset or liability towards creditworthiness?
[ed note: See also Black Mirror, Season 3 Episode 1, "Nosedive". - fnord]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 19, @02:52PM (2 children)
The 18 year old Buffalo shooter was able to get a debit card and used it (in part) to arm and armor himself...although a story this morning claims that many of his financial transactions were made in silver (I guess he didn't trust USD?)
Could "social media credit scoring" or related have made it more difficult for him to obtain weapons?
I realize that this could generate many, many false positives and be a real inconvenience for people that have legitimate reasons for using credit/debit.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 19, @03:00PM (1 child)
People who paid at the pump were deemed more creditworthy.
Or have bigger bladders.
(Score: 3, Funny) by janrinok on Thursday May 19, @03:04PM
You too will one day grow old.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Snotnose on Thursday May 19, @02:56PM (5 children)
Will my score go up or down?
I think I'm half Spider man and half Batman. Because I have no powers and no money.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday May 19, @03:00PM (2 children)
Came here to write the same thing.
Do SN, green site, automotive forums count as social media? (sometimes they seem downright unsocial, so how does that affect the score?)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 19, @03:03PM
Asking for AC.
(Score: 3, Funny) by janrinok on Thursday May 19, @03:08PM
I think it is more intended to be the bigger corporations who scrape every item of information from your account and activities, and then sell it on. I think that we are social media in general except for certain journals which are very unsocial media.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 19, @03:08PM
They're carefully monitoring your use of the bulletin board outside the public library. However, as concerned as they may be, the government wants them to keep credit available to you to reduce the odds of you going Galt. But keep using that bulletin board! Otherwise they'll think that you're black-pilled and just cut you off completely.
It's not paranoia if they're really out to get you.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday May 19, @03:11PM
Hard to say. But a case can probably be made for either. If you don't use it then it could be seen as a sign that you are somehow poor and illiterate or doesn't want to be part of modern society. For some people it might just been seen as a good thing that you don't want to partake in the shallow experience that is "social media".
But all these private data gathering and model operations. Are they just not the same as the Chinese social credit score system but by some other name. They are all creepy and authoritarian as heck. We (in some general sense) criticize China for their system but then institute our own but having it run by the private sector instead of the government, like it or that would somehow make it better. It's really hard to say which is worse and which is better. I'm more inclined to go with that a shit system is shit system no matter who runs it.
The whole idea of a credit score system is quite baffling -- so it's a system that rewards you for taking on debt and then paying it off. Being in debt is never a good thing, paying it off probably is but that is besides the point. So it's a system that somehow rewards you for living beyond your means but somehow manage to hobble along. It doesn't reward say frugality or living within your means. They want you to be in debt and stay there. Fucked up system.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 19, @03:08PM (1 child)
Y'know social credit and all that: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_Credit_System [wikipedia.org]
https://www.businessinsider.com/china-social-credit-system-punishments-and-rewards-explained-2018-4 [businessinsider.com]
By the way many of the US constitutional freedoms are not protected on private property. But ironically most US people are against Big Government. If the Government officially owned Facebook or Twitter then it would be harder for them to restrict speech...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 19, @03:16PM
Parent said:
By the way many of the US constitutional freedoms are not protected on private property. But ironically most US people are against Big Government. If the Government officially owned Facebook or Twitter then it would be harder for them to restrict speech...
Totalitarian states (such as the former USSR) had antidiscrimination and other such freedoms in their constitution. Guess how that got enforced. Hint: it's just words on paper. I would say many people tend to fear Big Government over business because business can't throw you in prison to rot or command you to give away all that you have.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 19, @03:16PM
Well, I don't really know but thank God I don't have an account and always post as AC!