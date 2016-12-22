from the bipartisan dept.
Lawmakers liken TikTok's widening influence in the US to "digital fentanyl":
In September, President Joe Biden announced that TikTok would remain accessible in the US once a deal could be worked out to assuage national security concerns. At that time, Biden said it would take months for his administration to weigh all the potential risks involved in inking the deal. Among detractors of the brewing deal, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) emerged, alleging in a Washington Post op-ed that any deal that Biden arranged with the Chinese-owned social media platform "would dangerously compromise national security."
Now, Marco and Gallagher have teamed up with Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) to introduce new bipartisan legislation in the Senate and House of Representatives, formally calling for a ban on TikTok. It's the only way, lawmakers feel, that TikTok can truly be stopped from collecting sensitive data on Americans for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and censoring content to influence elections, sow discord, or potentially even "indoctrinate" users.
[...] The bill—officially known as the ''Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act'' or the ''ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act"—is designed to block and prohibit all transactions by social media companies controlled or influenced by "countries of concern." The legislation specifically names TikTok and owner ByteDance as existing national security threats. But if passed, its provisions would also extend to any social media platform controlled by other US foreign adversaries, including Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela.
TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter told Ars that the company considers the bipartisan legislation most recently introduced "politically motivated."
"It is troubling that rather than encouraging the [Biden] Administration to conclude its national security review of TikTok, some members of Congress have decided to push for a politically motivated ban that will do nothing to advance the national security of the United States," Oberwetter told Ars.
[...] While Congress weighs the ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act, Oberwetter said that TikTok plans to keep working to persuade US officials that TikTok isn't a national security risk.
"We will continue to brief members of Congress on the plans that have been developed under the oversight of our country's top national security agencies—plans that we are well underway in implementing—to further secure our platform in the United States," Oberwetter told Ars.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Friday December 16, @09:54PM
Install TikTok on your phone.
How many more beads do I have to add to my abacus before it becomes sentient?
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Friday December 16, @09:57PM
Using social media to influence people is ubiquitous.
When it's done by foreign governments hostile to the US, it becomes a national security issue.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday December 16, @10:00PM
What the CCP doesn't know is that TIk Tokers showing videos of their private parts are far from compromised by release of this "sensitive data."
As for: indoctrinating users, censoring content to influence elections, sowing discord... I understand that the GOP has their own agendae in this area, are they afraid that the CCP is going to beat them and their Russian friends at their own game?
In the world of loaded statements, this: "a politically motivated ban that will do nothing to advance the national security of the United States" brings to mind this twist on an old nugget: "we have nothing to fear but fear of ourselves."
Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/878601.html
(Score: 2) by Sjolfr on Friday December 16, @10:16PM
Blocking an app from another country is not censorship. It's like a tarrif on Russian goods, a ban on Russian oil, preferring US steel over Chinese streel, etc.. I'm all for taking US money, and information/data, out of CCP hands.