During the pandemic, a third of people in the UK reported that their trust in science had increased, we recently discovered. But 7% said that it had decreased. Why is there such variety of responses?
For many years, it was thought that the main reason some people reject science was a simple deficit of knowledge and a mooted(*) fear of the unknown. Consistent with this, many surveys reported that attitudes to science are more positive among those people who know more of the textbook science.
But if that were indeed the core problem, the remedy would be simple: inform people about the facts. This strategy, which dominated science communication through much of the later part of the 20th century, has, however, failed at multiple levels.
In controlled experiments, giving people scientific information was found not to change attitudes. And in the UK, scientific messaging over genetically modified technologies has even backfired.
[...] Recent evidence has revealed that people who reject or distrust science are not especially well informed about it, but more importantly, they typically believe that they do understand the science.
[...] A common quandary for much science communication may in fact be that it appeals to those already engaged with science. Which may be why you read this.
That said, the new science of communication suggests it is certainly worth trying to reach out to those who are disengaged.
(*) Moot; see: https://www.collinsdictionary.com/dictionary/english/moot or https://www.etymonline.com/word/moot.
What solution would you suggest ?
(Score: 2) by edinlinux on Tuesday January 02, @05:12AM
People don't trust science as much anymore because of all the "agenda's" out there posing as "science".
For example,
IQ:
IQs among ethnic groups are different (East Asians and Ashkenazi Jews have the highest IQs as a group, other ethnic groups (whites,hispanics,blacks..etc) fall below those two in IQ as groups. This however is "racist" to say, due to political agendas by some people who may find this offensive, though it is still true.
Covid vaccines:
The mRNA vaccines did work and worked very well. There are however some downsides that rarely can occur. These were buried in order to get as many people to take the vaccine. As a society this was probably the right choice, but did make people trust science a bit less as the facts came out later. Burying the source of Covid (the Wuhan lab, which at this point now is pretty much proven), also didn't help (also initially was dismissed as "racist").
Global Warning:
Very likely occurring, but special interests have agendas that they fund to try to cloud the science (oil companies..etc)
The "News" in general:
Mainstream News Media is generally not highly trusted in the USA anymore (compared to say the "Walter Cronkite" days). Stories on illegal immigration ("undocumented immigrants"), men ("trans women") playing in women's sports leagues..etc. rile up a lot of people who watch the news, particularly when such news sources deem people who don't like these trends as "racist". Science stories get mixed up in all this, and if it appears on the "news", people are now also less likely to believe it as there must also be an "agenda" there too..
There is a degradation of trust in the news in general in society right now (for good reason), and that is affecting trust in science as well as ineverything else (politics, democracy..etc) at the moment too.
Basically that's why.
(Score: 2, Funny) by XivLacuna on Tuesday January 02, @05:17AM
You couldn't question it without being censored on social media.
It was rolled out without proper testing because it is an "emergency".
People accused others of wanting to kill Grandma for being skeptical and not taking the Science juice.
The lockdowns caused great psychological damage to everyone.
The world is now littered with disposable masks everywhere.
It enabled the rich to get richer while shrinking the middle class and making life worse for everyone.
Now why would anyone want to trust that if they have a memory better than a goldfish? The best thing they can do is bugger off and take their science snake oil with them.
The Science hasn't even given us catgirls. All it brings us is nightmares beyond human comprehension. No thanks science man.