Shared YouTube data prompts civil liberty worries:
If you've ever jokingly wondered if your search or viewing history is going to "put you on some kind of list," your concern may be more than warranted.
In now unsealed court documents reviewed by Forbes, Google was ordered to hand over the names, addresses, telephone numbers, and user activity of Youtube accounts and IP addresses that watched select YouTube videos, part of a larger criminal investigation by federal investigators.
The videos were sent by undercover police to a suspected cryptocurrency launderer under the username "elonmuskwhm." In conversations with the bitcoin trader, investigators sent links to public YouTube tutorials on mapping via drones and augmented reality software, Forbes details. The videos were watched more than 30,000 times, presumably by thousands of users unrelated to the case.
YouTube's parent company Google was ordered by federal investigators to quietly hand over all such viewer data for the period of Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 2023, but Forbes couldn't confirm if Google had complied.
The mandated data retrieval is worrisome in itself, according to privacy experts. Federal investigators argued the request was legally justified as the data "would be relevant and material to an ongoing criminal investigation, including by providing identification information about the perpetrators," citing justification used by other police forces around the country. In a case out of New Hampshire, police requested similar data during the investigation of bomb threats that were being streamed live to YouTube — the order specifically requested viewership information at select time stamps during the live streams.
"With all law enforcement demands, we have a rigorous process designed to protect the privacy and constitutional rights of our users while supporting the important work of law enforcement," Google spokesperson Matt Bryant told Forbes. "We examine each demand for legal validity, consistent with developing case law, and we routinely push back against over broad or otherwise inappropriate demands for user data, including objecting to some demands entirely."
Privacy experts, however, are worried about the kind of precedent the court's order creates, citing concerns over the protections of the first and fourth amendments. "This is the latest chapter in a disturbing trend where we see government agencies increasingly transforming search warrants into digital dragnets," executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project Albert Fox-Cahn told the publication. "It's unconstitutional, it's terrifying, and it's happening every day."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by BsAtHome on Monday April 01, @11:46AM
And that is why (personalized) streaming video/TV is a Bad ThingTM.
It is just a matter of time before you will be categorized as "good", "bad" or "dangerous", just by looking at your streaming records. They will then come for you for a personal reeducation session. It has happened before and it will happen again.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Monday April 01, @11:53AM
This is one of the many reasons why you should never, ever use Google. For anything.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Monday April 01, @12:46PM (1 child)
I get that some people don't like Google knowing everything about them, but some people live alone.
Google may be the only one that can confirm they were, indeed just sitting at home alone, playing video games.
(Score: 2) by Ox0000 on Monday April 01, @01:07PM
Are you suggesting that we continue to allow google to abuse everyone it can set its sights on, purely because "they may at some point in the potential future have data that could maybe indicate the possibility of an alibi assuming all the other stars line up?"
Remember that this information will only ever be used against you, it will never be used in your favor. I have yet to see a case where "queries against google from the dwelling of the accused" is successfully used to acquit the accused. Something like that would be very, very easy to mock up with a combination of selenium, the firefox driver, and some python (or any other languages with Selenium-bindings exist).
Google is not your friend, corporations are not your friend. They don't like you and only abide with you for as long as they can extract money from you. After that, you will be discarded like the empty husk that they have then classified you as.
In the words of Samuel Adams: “If you love wealth greater than liberty, the tranquility of servitude greater than the animating contest for freedom, go home from us in peace. We seek not your counsel, nor your arms. Crouch down and lick the hand that feeds you; May your chains set lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that you were our countrymen.”
(Score: 2) by Ox0000 on Monday April 01, @12:59PM
Not my quote, but very apt indeed:
What I'm missing is a list of the URLs of the videos. Not because I'm concerned (I don't use YT and stay as far the heck away from anything google as I can) but because it may offer tantalizing insight into and warning for future entrapment schemes like this.