from the we-just-want-to-keep-everyone-safe,-honest dept.
The FBI spends "every day, all day long" interrogating people over their Facebook posts. At least, that's what agents told Stillwater, Oklahoma, resident Rolla Abdeljawad when they showed up at her house to ask her about her social media activity:
Three FBI agents came to Abdeljawad's house and said that they had been given "screenshots" of her posts by Facebook. Her lawyer Hassan Shibly posted a video of the incident online on Wednesday.
Abdeljawad told agents that she didn't want to talk and asked them to show their badges on camera, which the agents refused to do. She wrote on Facebook that she later confirmed with local police that the FBI agents really were FBI agents.
"Facebook gave us a couple of screenshots of your account," one agent in a gray shirt said in the video.
[...] Shibly says that he doesn't know which Facebook post caught the agents' attention, and that it was the first time he had heard of Facebook's parent company, Meta, preemptively reporting posts to law enforcement. Andy Stone, a spokesman for Meta, and Kayla McCleery, a spokeswoman for the FBI's Oklahoma City office, declined to comment.*
Meta's official policy is to hand over Facebook data to U.S. law enforcement in response to a court order, a subpoena, a search warrant, or an emergency situation involving "imminent harm to a child or risk of death or serious physical injury to any person." The company received 73,956 requests from U.S. law enforcement and handed over data 87.84 percent of the time in the first half of 2023, according to the Meta website.
[...] *UPDATE: After publication, McCleery provided the following statement; "Every day, the FBI engages with members of the public in furtherance of our mission, which is to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States. We can never open an investigation based solely on First Amendment protected activity. The FBI is committed to ensuring our activities are conducted with a valid law enforcement or national security purpose, while upholding the constitutional rights of all Americans."
Related:
- Facebook Paid for a Tails Zero-Day Exploit to Help the FBI Catch a Predator
- The FBI "Can Neither Confirm Nor Deny" That It Monitors Your Social Media Posts
- Woman Posting "love" of ISIS on Facebook Charged with Promoting Terrorism
Related Stories
Ars Technica published a story that should give many of us some pause:
A 29-year-old Virginia woman is set to appear again in federal court Wednesday after being charged in connection to favorable Facebook posts about the Islamic State of in Syria (ISIS). One of her posts simply read, "I love ISIS."
The woman, Heather Coffman, was caught in a terrorism sting operation after the authorities got a search warrant to unmask her Facebook account information. The warrant noted that there was probable cause to unveil who was behind several Facebook accounts because there were pictures of ISIS freedom fighters with words at the bottom that said "Allah has preferred the Mujahideen over those who remain [behind] with great reward." She also shared a job description on the social networking site that said "jihad for Allah's sake."
"In my experience, this indicates support for violent jihad. Further, the mujahideen are individuals that fight violent jihad," FBI agent Odette Tavares said in court documents. Additionally, in response to a question on Facebook about why she published pro-ISIS pictures, Coffman responded, "I love ISIS," according to the government. The feds also said she posted that she hates gays and Zionists and that "they should all die."
Since when did advocating a revolution, even one as distasteful and violent as ISIS, become illegal? Does this mean that if we support the work of Edward Snowden and Glenn Greenwald, Wikileaks, the ACLU, EFF, or Anonymous we're just as guilty of supporting terrorism and espionage in our own ways?
The FBI 'Can Neither Confirm nor Deny' That It Monitors Your Social Media Posts
In recent years, the federal government has significantly ramped up its efforts to monitor people on social media. The FBI, for one, has repeatedly acknowledged that it engages in surveillance of social media posts. So it was surprising when the bureau responded to our Freedom of Information Act request on this kind of surveillance by saying that it "can neither confirm nor deny the existence of records."
The six other federal agencies we submitted the FOIA request to haven't produced a single document. The request, filed last May, seeks information on how the agencies collect and analyze posts from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites.
Today we sued the agencies to get some answers, because the public has a right to know about the exact nature of social media surveillance — especially whether agencies are monitoring and retaining social media posts, or using surveillance products that label activists and people of color as threats to public safety based on their First Amendment-protected activities.
Motherboard reports that Facebook hired a cybersecurity firm to develop a zero-day exploit for the video player in Tails (The Amnesic Incognito Live System). Facebook provided this exploit to the FBI to aid in the apprehension of a predator using Facebook to harass victims. This exploit was not disclosed to the Tails developers.
Also covered by Gizmodo, as seen on Schneier's blog.
[Ed Note - The zero day was provided to the FBI via a third party, not directly from Facebook.]
(Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday April 02, @04:23PM (1 child)
One thing Facebook does is 'suggest' groups or threads by just plopping them in your feed. Once that happens it's awfully tempting to engage in the discussion. For example: There is a LOT of anti-EV nonsense bubbling around. I saw one recently that claimed someone was busted running from the law in a Tesla ran out of charge. Giggle giggle! Sure enough the first reply is along the lines of: "Yeah, remember when Elon invented the phrase 'out of gas'?" (Eventually it got to someone delcaring 'gasolione forever!', which is hilarious, but I've drifted off-topic.)
I don't have the slightest idea what happened in this person's case, but it would not be surprising at all if she responded heatedly in one of those 'recommended posts' which... usually.. try to BAIT you into responding. Facebook/Meta might not have handed over anything, she might have volunteered to post in a group she's not in control of. It wouldn't even be a huge surprise if a three letter agency purposefully put posts out there to reel people in. Now I want to be clear I personally don't know of that actually happening, but it could happen and there's nothing preventing any other government from doing something similar.
If I'm right, and that is a big if... I'm really low on actual facts to work from here... but it's possible that Facebook's only real contribution to this issue is the purposeful pushing of content designed to get people to engage.
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by Username on Tuesday April 02, @04:45PM
The X thread says she made pro- Palestinian post on Facebook.
No real surprise considering Facebook was created and ran by jews, the main ethnicity of Israel.
Sue the fuck out of the FBI and Meta.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @04:38PM
It's election season, republicans could have a field day with this one.
Too bad that voters don't care about civil rights anymore.