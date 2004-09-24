https://kevinboone.me/headphonejack.html
"It it ain't broke, replace it with something that is."
About five years ago I was suddenly, unexpectedly taken ill. Not just 'that's a bit nasty' ill, but 'prepare for the worst' ill. One thing that kept my spirits up in hospital, in the long watches of the night, was listening to comedy shows and audiobooks. I used my smartphone for this, since I had it with me, and a pair of old, wired headphones that I just had time to grab on my way to the ambulance.
I survived, of course, as evidenced by my continued ramblings on this site. But it was an unpleasant experience, made just a little better by a simple piece of technology: the 3.5mm headphone jack.
Now, of course, I do own wireless headphones and earbuds – I think almost everybody does. I also own several of those irritating USB dongles, that provide a 3.5mm port for devices that don't have one. But here's the problem: I can't use my Bluetooth earbuds while they're charging. And I can't easily charge my phone whilst it's connected to the USB dongle. In a critical-care facility, it's hard enough to find one free mains socket to connect a charger to, let alone two./blockquote.
[...] What makes the loss of the headphone jack so hard to bear is that it wasn't done for the consumer's benefit. To be sure, manufacturers made certain claims about the alleged benefits of losing the jack, but few of them stand up to much logical scrutiny.
[...] No. All of these weak excuses are simply distractions from the real reason Apple, Samsung, and Google dropped the headphone jack: they all have a substantial investment in the manufacture of wireless headphones.
(Score: 3, Informative) by PhilSalkie on Wednesday September 04, @03:44PM
So, I put together a list of what I want in a phone:
SD Card
Physical SIM card
3.5mm Headphone jack
IR Blaster for turning off TVs
Removable battery
Ruggedized / Weatherproof
Repairable (screwed together, not glued together)
High speed camera
IR Night vision camera
Thermal Imaging camera
Recent Android Version
That list leaves out most of the big manufacturers, but I was suprised to find that apparently I'm not alone in my wish list - there are quite a few phones out there that hit many of the items on my list.
I recently got an Armor 25T Pro from uleFone - it doesn't do High Speed Video, doesn't have a removable battery, and it's not easily repairable, but I'll settle for "checks most of the boxes".
I'd figured that it would never get an OTA update, but it's had one bugfix release already, which maybe bodes well for the future. The thermal imaging works more than well enough for my needs, as does the night vision camera.
And it has that 3.5mm headphone jack!
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday September 04, @03:46PM
Maybe, but let's not forget that that jack is unnecessarily bulky in this day and age and we all know the industry is too chaotic to land on a sensible replacement. A perk of wireless connections is they don't contribute to wear and tear on a device that already spends a lot of time bumping around in pockets.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DrkShadow on Wednesday September 04, @03:47PM
People say that "music addiction" isn't a thing.
I *HATE* the god damn noise created by all of these addicts. People playing in on speaker phone on public transit. Someone a few seats down from them deciding that theirs is better, and doing the same. Restaurants. Retail stores. Grocery stores. Ubers. Everyplace. You can't ever escape it.
(It's also been shown that, even for music addicts, having a *quiet* place to study yields better results than continuously pumping noise at your head, as they customarily do. Imagine, an alcoholic functioning better without alcohol, despite drinking all the time. Who'da thought.)