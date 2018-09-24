Pagers kill a dozen, injure thousands... Huh? Pagers?

If you know what a pager is, you're OLD. Or are a Hezbollah terrorist. According to the Washington Post (paywalled), Wall Street Journal, CNN, and just about every outlet, about a dozen people were killed and thousands reportedly injured.

See, kid, back in the stone age we didn't have supercomputers in our pockets acting as telephones, we only had telephones. They were a permanent part of a room. If you weren't home, nobody could call you. But if you were a physician, people need to call you. So they had "pagers", also called "beepers," that alerted you to call the office.

They're not supposed to blow up. This is James Bond stuff. Since the Israelis can listen in to every cell phone call in the area, Hezbollah needed a secure way to communicate, so used pagers. But who loaded them with explosives? How? Pagers weren't big, the explosive must be high tech.

What was 007's tech guy's name?

exploding pagers: actual cyber war?

I remember vague stories heard in the 90s about "viruses" that would take over your computer, then spin your hard drive so fast that it broke.

Then there was the history of stuxnet and the Iran uranium centrifuges.

Just now I saw this story about pagers (of Hezbollah members) exploding https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cd7xnelvpepo

I suspect a virus that does something to batteries, rather than traditional explosives.

if my suspicion is true... are we looking at a future where high-density batteries are too dangerous for regular people?