Police use of automated license-plate reader cameras is being challenged in a lawsuit alleging that the cameras enable warrantless surveillance in violation of the Fourth Amendment. The city of Norfolk, Virginia, was sued yesterday by plaintiffs represented by the Institute for Justice, a nonprofit public-interest law firm.
Norfolk, a city with about 238,000 residents, "has installed a network of cameras that make it functionally impossible for people to drive anywhere without having their movements tracked, photographed, and stored in an AI-assisted database that enables the warrantless surveillance of their every move. This civil rights lawsuit seeks to end this dragnet surveillance program," said the complaint filed in US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Like many other cities, Norfolk uses cameras made by the company Flock Safety. A 404 Media article said Institute for Justice lawyer Robert Frommer "told 404 Media that the lawsuit could have easily been filed in any of the more than 5,000 communities where Flock is active, but that Norfolk made sense because the Fourth Circuit of Appeals—which Norfolk is part of—recently held that persistent, warrantless drone surveillance in Baltimore is unconstitutional under the Fourth Amendment in a case called Beautiful Struggle v Baltimore Police Department."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Tork on Friday October 25, @04:21PM (1 child)
This is why we should have normalized mask wearing when we had the perfect opportunity.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday October 25, @04:30PM
Mask wearing is still normalized, and practiced by both sides of the political spectrum. One side does it to address genuine health concerns, the other side does it when they load up in the backs of their pickup trucks dressed in camo and carrying assault weapons.
Early voting started here on Wednesday. I voted by mail and have already received confirmation / assurance that my vote was received by the elections office. We were at the polling place (our local library) for other reasons, didn't see any active voter intimidation happening, but you could say "there were signs" because, literally, there were several signs posted both inside and outside the 150' campaigning limit line informing the public that voter intimidation is a felony yadda yadda...
I didn't notice any Private Investigator looking people in the area, no long lenses pointing out of car windows, but if a PI is doing their job well you wouldn't notice them, and these days camera tech is far more stealthy than a 500mm mirror lens.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Friday October 25, @04:24PM (1 child)
We've got this in most of the communities around here. They can track you for hundreds of miles with the network of these.
When I leave my neighborhood there are ones in both directions. All of the shopping centers have these.
The cops have said, "We don't need to chase anyone as we just track their cars and get them when they get home."
These folks aren't wrong, once these are up, between the car mounted ones and the road mounted ones, you are tracked from Point A to Point B.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday October 25, @04:37PM
20 years ago I was brainstorming what might be possible with digital imaging technology. One thought that came up was: high resolution stabilized telephoto cameras mounted on commercial aircraft. There are many regular flights from Florida to Los Angeles every day and night which roughly follow the route of I-10. Good cameras mounted on the bottom of those commercial airliners could literally photograph every license plate of every vehicle along nearly the entire length of I-10, and many side roads, as they pass. indexing time and location of the identifying text into a database of trivial cost to store indefinitely.
They already take US commercial aircraft offline to reinforce the floors in preparation for using them to haul tanks and other military equipment in times of need, the camera system proposed above would be far less costly to implement, and likely producing data that is "useful" every day, not just in preparation for large scale wars that haven't happened in over 70 years.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Friday October 25, @04:24PM
Since before the battle for independence and through to today, warrantless surveillance has been both legal, and possible, for the rich. All you had to do back in the day was hire a private investigator to go skulk around in public places, preferably as stealthily as possible, and follow your targets. Nothing illegal about taking telephoto images through bedroom windows from vantage points you have legal access to.
It will be interesting to see how the courts rule in this situation. Since courts are by the rich, for the rich, I imagine they'll be limiting the rights of common folk to perform such widespread dragnet surveillance via the police.
After all, if these kinds of indiscriminate tracking systems are not only permitted but actually implemented, how will the rich realistically pay to have their data expunged from them?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @05:03PM
If that's the case, then just don't drive your car. Use public transport instead. Or borrow your mother in-law's car. Or steal a car. Or drive a truck.
Yes, this is snark. I wish it wasn't, but most places in the US are so unfriendly to public transport, it's very difficult to do stuff without driving one's (or someone else's) vehicle. And more's the pity.
Yes, ALPRs [wikipedia.org] are absolutely a privacy issue.
Yes, we should invest more in public transportation.
Yes, the government (and we're talking about local/state governments here -- as they're the ones purchasing and installing such devices) should be enjoined [merriam-webster.com] from implementing such things and ordered to remove them where they are already deployed.
What's more, the voters (that's you, assuming you're a US citizen) can absolutely have an impact at the local/state level. So get up off your fat asses and do something about it!
Yes, there are a raft of other issues with ALPRs and automated police surveillance in general. And no, those betrayals of the populace at large do not make us safer or catch more "criminals."
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday October 25, @05:08PM
https://archive.ph/cWhyy [archive.ph]
Back in June, a circuit court judge in an armed robbery case in Norfolk rejected evidence from the cameras, THAT is probably part of why they're targeting Norfolk. They have a judge in town who's already opposed to how they're currently being used.
The specific argument was warrantless tracking devices are unconstitutional and warrantless call phone GPS history gathering is unconstitutional so implementing a clone or emulation of those unconstitutional activities using cameras would also be unconstitutional without a warrant from a judge. So if A and B are illegal then an emulation of A and B, admittedly different in behind the scenes technical details, would also be unconstitutional. Much like if a judge found it was illegal for a cop to shoot a felon in the back with a revolver, that does NOT imply that its legal to shoot a felon in the back with a .45 or a 9 mm or if the police purchase some .308 rifles that would magically make it open season.
I don't see much of a plausible defense. The entire purpose of the product seems to be to avoid getting a warrant for a GPS tracker by using a network of webcams.
I honestly don't think the outcome of this legal maneuvering will have nearly as much effect as some are gleefully cheering; in the June case the judge is mad the cops entered a license plate number in a search field without getting a rubber stamped warrant from a judge before pressing "enter" key. My interpretation of the June case is the judge seems solely concerned about the lack of a warrant.
Overall I think that's probably a good idea as searches online seem to indicate cops have been caught going "fishing" doing personal searches for non-police business. Requiring every search to be attached to a warrant would maximally preserve privacy while still solving crimes.
What's interesting about TFA story is this is the first case I know of mentioning "enables the warrantless surveillance" that's trying to shut it ALL down. Previously, no one out there seemed to be doing legal work to ban the cameras if a warrant is involved. I'm surprised they didn't try to ban warrant-less use first, instead going for a complete shut-down.
I'm not sure how they would implement a complete shut-down. I think they'd have to somehow force the cops not to own the cameras outright, then force them to stop sharing data, then force them to not contract with other people to do all of it for them (like hire a PI firm to enter the search terms). The details are kind of important, on one hand I don't think anyone but the criminals want to ban business CCTV or personal ownership of unlicensed camcorders or try to ban video recording in public, on the other hand if they don't go far enough in precise detail then they'll just do some legal slight-of-hand and continue BAU.
I think they would have been MUCH better off trying to ban use of the cams without a warrant. They've already got judges mad about that, it would have a very high odds of success. By aiming for the moon and missing, probably nothing at all will be done, which might be the intended outcome LOL.