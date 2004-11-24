from the pushing-all-the-right-buttons dept.
Tactile controls are back in vogue. Apple added two new buttons to the iPhone 16, home appliances like stoves and washing machines are returning to knobs, and several car manufacturers are reintroducing buttons and dials to dashboards and steering wheels.
With this "re-buttonization," as The Wall Street Journal describes it, demand for Rachel Plotnick's expertise has grown. Plotnick, an associate professor of Cinema and Media Studies at Indiana University in Bloomington, is the leading expert on buttons and how people interact with them. She studies the relationship between technology and society with a focus on everyday or overlooked technologies, and wrote the 2018 book Power Button: A History of Pleasure, Panic, and the Politics of Pushing. Now, companies are reaching out to her to help improve their tactile controls.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday November 05, @07:41PM
Mother-in-law wants touch-screen but can't use it.
With mouse, she can move too quickly for Windows:
"Print....print..printprintprintprintprintprint........"
My wife will go over and there'll be tens to almost a hundred prints in queue: overloads Windows and prints nothing. She now gets me to print the obituaries of people they know.
I can just see if Recall gets implemented, she'll sku the data with print requests.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday November 05, @07:47PM
Pushing them? There. Problem solved.
Snark aside. I much prefer button, or some kind of physical button/knob/dial to a touchscreen. So overall good news everybody! The Button is back in fashion.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday November 05, @07:50PM
The thing I like most about my AC powered Marshall Bluetooth speakers: the physical knobs and switches.
The physical control I like the least: those stupid joystickish multi-knobs. You can tilt them left-right-up-down, sometimes press in, they never have good tactile feedback and always feel fragile. Marshall's portable Middleton speaker has one, it sucks. An in-dash replacement radio I got in 2013 had one, and it's still working just as vaguely as the day I installed it 11 years later - surprised me that it didn't snap off or otherwise fail physically, but even when they're working, they're packing too much functionality into a single touch point.
Here's a clue for the interface designers: do less with your switches. Determine the essential functions of your device and only make those accessible through the physical interface. Put everything else in some god-forsaken bluetooth connected app or something, and make absolutely sure that the real value of the product is 100% accessible from the physical knobs.
Of course, there's always malicious compliance with such guidance: just bought an Omron BP monitor from Walgreens, yes, you can set the clock through the physical buttons, somehow, but if you connect the Bluetooth app that all happens automagically - not blackmail, bluemail... and now that you have the app installed, aren't these personalized graphs really cool? Oooh, and look: we sell five other kinds of devices that integrate with this app too. Would you like periodic notifications? And while I'm here, let me also bitch about Walgreens hostage taking of my personal information. Price of monitor when you hand over your phone number to the clerk? $65. Price without divulging personal information? $109. Of course you can always lie about your phone number, zip code, name, etc. but, what's the point? They already have your CC info...
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Tuesday November 05, @07:54PM
"I have a button on my desk that says, 'The buck stops here.'" Richard Nixon
