Australian Cabinet Proposes Social Media Ban For Under-16s
The Australia government has proposed 16 as the minimum age for minors to use social media and lays the onus on platforms to demonstrate reasonable actions to prevent any younger users. However, the government did not explain how it expects platforms to enforce the age limits.
In a statement to the press today (7 November), Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said that the government’s proposed minimum age legislation will be introduced when the country’s parliament returns in two weeks, and if passed, will come into force a year later.
[...] The proposed new legislation enforces a blanket ban on everyone under 16 from using social media, including those already on it and those with parental consent.
“The fact is that social media has a social responsibility, but the platforms are falling short,” said the Australian minister for communications, Michelle Rowland.
“What we are announcing here and what we will legislate will be truly world leading,”
Rowland said that the platforms that do not comply will face penalties under the proposed Act – which under current legislation are less than A$1m.
The Australian government has confirmed it will create legislation that bans access to social media for people under the age of 16.
"The Bill builds upon the Australian Government's work to address online harms for young people, including the $6.5 million age assurance trial, establishing an online dating apps code, legislating new criminal penalties for non-consensual sexual deepfakes, and quadrupling base funding for the eSafety Commissioner," explained a notice from the prime minister's office on November 8.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government has worked toward the plan for months, but only late last week did it finally receive backing from the National Cabinet.
[...] Services that primarily provide education and health services will not be included in the ban. The nation's eSafety Commissioner will handle oversight and enforcement. Under the current legislation, maximum fines are less than a million dollars.
The new bill "puts the onus" on social media platforms instead of parents to make sure fundamental protections are in place, the notice stated.
[...] The Prime Minister specified there will be no penalties for users. There are also no exemptions from the policy with parental consent or "grandfathering in" for those who already have accounts.
As to how exactly age verification would be executed, Rowland said that was part of the purpose of the nation's $6.5 million age assurance trial.
Launched earlier this year, the trial tests ways of automatically detecting age. The trial includes evaluating methods like biometric facial analysis, voice analysis, and behavioral data to estimate user age without relying solely on traditional identification.
The 12-month lead time is designed to make sure implementation is done in a "practical way," said Rowland.
"But let's be clear too, these platforms know their users better than anyone," added Rowland. "These platforms understand their habits, their capabilities, what sort of content should be driven to them, and what their behaviors are."
[...] Social media's harm to children has been extensively documented. For example, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy cited adolescents who spend more than three hours per day on social media as having double the risk of developing depression and anxiety. Murthy has advocated for health warning labels on social networks.
The US has been working on its own age verification software, but the results of its efforts remain unreliable.
The UK's communications regulator, Ofcom, has also outlined guidance on how online services might verify age. Some MPs have actually pushed for a total ban on smartphones until the age of 16.
However, Australia's new bill will be the most concrete age-related legislation by a government on social media yet.
