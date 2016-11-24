Stories
What Would You Do If There's No One at the Hertz Rental Counter?

posted by janrinok on Monday November 18, @12:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the you've-got-it-I-need-it-it's-mine dept.
Our Anonymous, Anonymous Coward has submitted the following story:

Motor Trend reports on shenanigans after Hertz employees at the Syracuse, NY airport left early one afternoon... https://www.motortrend.com/news/hertz-car-rental-new-york-empty-desk/

When travelers arrived after those employees left in order to pick up their reserved rentals, and no one was around to help them, some decided to help themselves. Approximately 20 customers simply grabbed keys for whatever car was available (or seeing which cars had the keys left in them) and went on their way. Note that this Hertz location isn't quite dealing in autonomous rentals yet, so pulling a grab 'n go with the keys was in no way an official option.

[...] When the airport realized what was going on, officials tried to contact Hertz but couldn't reach anyone that was on-duty.

[...] It's not clear if everyone who took a vehicle had to later swap it out or faced some sort of penalty.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday November 18, @01:17AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Monday November 18, @01:17AM (#1382222)

    Then go elsewhere to rent a car and never get around to posting the yelp review. I can't think of any scenario where I would grab keys and take a car.

    Then again, I'm a retired boomer and stealing a car is more a "that's wrong" than "I probably won't get caught and if I get caught I can deal" issue.

