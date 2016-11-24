When travelers arrived after those employees left in order to pick up their reserved rentals, and no one was around to help them, some decided to help themselves. Approximately 20 customers simply grabbed keys for whatever car was available (or seeing which cars had the keys left in them) and went on their way. Note that this Hertz location isn't quite dealing in autonomous rentals yet, so pulling a grab 'n go with the keys was in no way an official option.

[...] When the airport realized what was going on, officials tried to contact Hertz but couldn't reach anyone that was on-duty.

[...] It's not clear if everyone who took a vehicle had to later swap it out or faced some sort of penalty.