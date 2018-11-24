Cargo culting refers to a phenomenon where people imitate the superficial aspects of a practice or process without understanding the underlying logic or reasons behind it.

Although the term originated from historical events, its usage expanded to other areas like software, systems, and organizations.

Here's the story of how cargo cults came to be, with some examples from software and corporate world. In Pro-Tips we discuss actionable insights to prevent, spot, and dismantle cargo culting in your organization.

🤖🚫 Note: No AI is used to generate this content or images.