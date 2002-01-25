The global prevalence and rank of nonfatal burden of autism spectrum disorder are high, according to a review published online Dec. 19 in The Lancet Psychiatry.

Damian Santomauro, Ph.D., from the University of Queensland in Archerfield, Australia, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to estimate the global prevalence and health burden of autism spectrum disorder.

The researchers found that in 2021, an estimated 61.8 million individuals were on the autism spectrum globally. The global age-standardized prevalence was 788.3 per 100,000 people, which was equivalent to 1,064.7 and 508.1 males and females with autism per 100,000 males and females, respectively.

Globally, autism spectrum disorder accounted for 11.5 million disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs), which was equivalent to 147.6 DALYs per 100,000 people. Age-standardized DALY rates varied from 126.5 to 204.1 per 100,000 people in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Oceania and in the high-income super region, respectively. Across the lifespan, DALYs were evident, emerging for children younger than 5 years (169.2 DALYs per 100,000 people) and decreasing with age (163.4 and 137.7 DALYs per 100,00 people aged younger than 20 and aged 20 years or older, respectively). For people younger than 20 years, autism spectrum disorder was ranked within the top 10 causes of nonfatal health burden.

"We hope that this study provides a foundation for future research and policy interventions, so that key stakeholders work to ensure that the unique needs of all autistic people are met, contributing to a better, more inclusive, and more understanding future," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.