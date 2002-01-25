upstart [soylentnews.org] writes:
Autism Prevalence Reaches 61.8 Million Globally, Study Shows:
The global prevalence and rank of nonfatal burden of autism spectrum disorder are high, according to a review published online Dec. 19 in The Lancet Psychiatry.
Damian Santomauro, Ph.D., from the University of Queensland in Archerfield, Australia, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to estimate the global prevalence and health burden of autism spectrum disorder.
The researchers found that in 2021, an estimated 61.8 million individuals were on the autism spectrum globally. The global age-standardized prevalence was 788.3 per 100,000 people, which was equivalent to 1,064.7 and 508.1 males and females with autism per 100,000 males and females, respectively.
Globally, autism spectrum disorder accounted for 11.5 million disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs), which was equivalent to 147.6 DALYs per 100,000 people. Age-standardized DALY rates varied from 126.5 to 204.1 per 100,000 people in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Oceania and in the high-income super region, respectively. Across the lifespan, DALYs were evident, emerging for children younger than 5 years (169.2 DALYs per 100,000 people) and decreasing with age (163.4 and 137.7 DALYs per 100,00 people aged younger than 20 and aged 20 years or older, respectively). For people younger than 20 years, autism spectrum disorder was ranked within the top 10 causes of nonfatal health burden.
"We hope that this study provides a foundation for future research and policy interventions, so that key stakeholders work to ensure that the unique needs of all autistic people are met, contributing to a better, more inclusive, and more understanding future," the authors write.
Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.
More information: Damian F Santomauro et al, The global epidemiology and health burden of the autism spectrum: findings from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021, The Lancet Psychiatry (2024). DOI: 10.1016/S2215-0366(24)00363-8
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 03, @06:03PM
While putting the big numbers on "the spectrum" can get it attention as a whole, lumping profound non-verbal autism together with quirky trainspotting Aspergers' is doing both a tremendous dis-service.
Our State legislated "Centers for Autism and Related Disorders" funding decades ago. Due to the overly broad definition of "Autism Spectrum" that funding often gets preferentially distributed to "the fun ones" that are easy to tell good stories about, leaving the more profound cases with no services - while the legislators respond "We already fund millions of dollars for Autism care."
I think it was the DSM-VI which killed Aspergers' as a distinct group and lumped them in with Autism.
What needs to happen instead is recognition of the vastly varied needs of individuals on the spectrum, and distribution of resources which don't ignore certain groups, particularly the groups with the highest levels of need.
Incase you aren't aware: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One_Flew_Over_the_Cuckoo%27s_Nest_(film) [wikipedia.org] isn't so far different from today's reality for people with significant disabilities. They've shut down the big institutions and distributed the clients into group homes of 6 across typical neighborhoods. You see, it's easier to put a quick white-wash on a house for 6, or pass off a bad inspection as an isolated incident. The vast majority of clients are on chemical restraint prescriptions, not called that outright of course but they're being given sedatives as a convenience for the caregivers, oh that's illegal too but when you take half a glance at the paperwork that Seroquel Rx has no associated Dx, no evaluation, no followup.
This autistic man was in such group home care for 20 years, starting from the day he aged out of the school system, until he died in a van in a parking lot in the summer. He's far from the only autistic individual the facility was leaving outside in vans "for the convenience of the caregivers" oh, wait, that would be illegal, and how can you prove that when all records are redacted to ensure the patient's privacy is respected? https://www.actionnewsjax.com/news/local/searching-answers-police-investigate-mans-death-front-baymeadows-health-center/2FBJ6E6UPBCPVCCTJSQD25DNMM/ [actionnewsjax.com]
They say " the unique needs of all autistic people are met " - but what lawmakers hear is: " oh yeah, like my little nephew who won't shut up about airline schedules, yeah he really does need help. "
🌻🌻 [google.com]