We live at a time when technology is increasing at a faster pace than we have ever seen before in all of human history. But is humanity equipped to handle the extremely bizarre technology that we are now developing? Earlier this month, I discussed some of the frightening ways that AI is changing our society. Today, I want to focus on nanotechnology. This is a field where extraordinary advances are https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=24/09/26/1353235 being made on a regular basis, and we are being told that nanotechnology is already "revolutionizing myriad industries"...
A "nanoparticle" is a particle of matter that is less than 100 nanometers in diameter. Highly specialized equipment is necessary to work with nanoparticles, because they are way too small to be seen with the naked eye...
One of the hallmarks of nanotechnology is the utilization of nanoparticles, minute entities often ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers. These particles, when engineered with precision, bring forth distinctive characteristics that can redefine the functionality of materials. In medicine, for instance, nanoparticles serve as drug carriers, enabling targeted delivery and enhancing therapeutic efficacy while minimizing side effects. Nano-engineered materials have found their niche in the realm of electronics.
[...] Many are concerned that the healthcare industry is one area where nanoparticles are already being used on a widespread basis...
The healthcare sector is witnessing a transformative impact through nanotechnology. Nanomedicine, an interdisciplinary field, employs nanoscale tools for the diagnosis, imaging, and treatment of diseases. Nanoparticles, with their ability to navigate biological barriers, offer a novel approach to targeted drug delivery, ensuring precise and efficient treatment with reduced side effects.
[...] But there have been other developments in this field that are rather ominous.
For example, a team of researchers in South Korea has discovered a way to use nanoparticles to "control the minds of mice"...
Scientists at the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) in South Korea have developed a new way to control the minds of mice by manipulating nanoparticle-activated "switches" inside their brains with an external magnetic field.
The system, dubbed Nano-MIND (Magnetogenetic Interface for NeuroDynamics), works by controlling targeted regions of the brain by activating neural circuits.
Using an external magnetic field, these scientists were able to make mice eat more or eat less. And in another experiment, they were able to manipulate the maternal behavior of female mice...
Hopes melanoma breakthrough could save Scientists working on 'heat-seeking missile' to destroy deadly skin cancers:
Scientists think they might be on the verge of a melanoma breakthrough that could save the lives of thousands of people.
Adelaide researchers are working to develop a new treatment that would aim to wipe out dangerous cancer cells with a simple injection. The researchers have discovered that the most aggressive melanoma cells contain a protein known as Desmoglein-2.
[...] They're confident if they can target that protein, they can disarm those cancer cells.
Professor Claudine Bonder from the University of South Australia described how it works. "Research has shown that if we target Desmoglein-2 on the melanoma cells then the cancer cells are less likely to survive," she said. "They'll be like a heat-seeking missile that can be injected into the blood."
They are now working on a treatment that would involve injecting patients with nanoparticles programmed to find the protein. The researchers hope to have that treatment ready to go within five to 10 years, potentially a life-saving breakthrough for thousands of Australians.
The university is now seeking funding from the government and private donors to continue its research.
Fighting cancer with light, and a drug that self-assembles into nanoparticles:
Chemotherapy that does not harm the body, but effectively fights cancer cells: that is the goal of chemist Sylvestre Bonnet and his team. During his Ph.D. research, chemist Xuequan Zhou brought that goal a little closer. He developed molecules that, upon injection into the bloodstream, self-assemble into nanoparticles that accumulate in the tumor. Targeted irradiation with visible light then attacks the tumor. The research has now been published in Nature Chemistry.
"Conventional anti-cancer drugs often do not differentiate enough between good and bad cells," Bonnet explains. "They kill them both." The researchers have come up with a solution to this problem: nanoparticles that target the tumor and only become active under the influence of visible light. "This anticancer phototherapy allows doctors to treat a specific part of the body without damaging the rest. It is already in use in several hospitals." Molecules that form nanoparticles by themselves
Until now, chemists had to first attach the chemotherapy drugs to nanoparticles in the lab. Doctors then administered them by injection into the patient's bloodstream. Conjugation to the nanoparticles helped the chemotherapy find the tumor. Zhou's drug works slightly differently. "The lab work is no longer necessary," he says. "You can administer the molecules directly. Once in the blood, nanoparticles then form all by themselves."
Journal Reference:
Zhou, Xue-Quan, Wang, Peiyuan, Ramu, Vadde, et al. In vivo metallophilic self-assembly of a light-activated anticancer drug [open], Nature Chemistry (DOI: 10.1038/s41557-023-01199-w)
https://phys.org/news/2023-05-team-nanoparticles-brain-cancer-treatment.html
University of Queensland researchers have developed a nanoparticle to take a chemotherapy drug into fast growing, aggressive brain tumors.
Research team lead Dr. Taskeen Janjua from UQ's School of Pharmacy said the new silica nanoparticle can be loaded with temozolomide, a small molecule drug used to treat tumors known as glioblastoma.
"This chemotherapy drug has limitations—it doesn't stay in the blood for very long, it can be pushed out of the brain, and it doesn't have high penetration from blood into the brain," Dr. Janjua said.
"To make the drug more effective, we developed an ultra-small, large pore nanoparticle to help it move through the blood-brain barrier and penetrate the tumor while also reducing unwanted patient side effects.
"This strategy could be a more effective way to treat brain cancer and prevent it from coming back."
More information:Taskeen Iqbal Janjua et al, Efficient delivery of Temozolomide using ultrasmall large-pore silica nanoparticles for glioblastoma, Journal of Controlled Release (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jconrel.2023.03.040
Journal information:Journal of Controlled Release
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
by University of Texas at Dallas
In a study published July 29 in Advanced Materials, University of Texas at Dallas researchers found that X-rays of the kidneys using gold nanoparticles as a contrast agent might be more accurate in detecting kidney disease than standard laboratory blood tests. Based on their study in mice, they also found that caution may be warranted in employing renal-clearable nanomedicines to patients with compromised kidneys.
Before administering renal-clearable drugs, doctors routinely check a patient's kidney function by testing their blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and creatinine (Cr) levels. With the increasing use of engineered nanoparticles to deliver payloads of drugs or imaging agents to the body, an important question is how the nanoparticles' movement and elimination through the kidney is affected by kidney damage. Can traditional biomarkers like BUN and Cr accurately predict how well—or how poorly—such nanoparticles will move through the kidneys?
The UT Dallas researchers found that in mice with severely injured kidneys caused by the drug cisplatin, in which BUN and Cr levels were 10 times normal, nanoparticle transport through the kidneys was slowed down significantly, a situation that caused the nanoparticles to stay in the kidneys longer.
In mildly injured kidneys, however, in which BUN and Cr levels were only four to five times higher than normal, the transport and retention of gold nanoparticles couldn't be predicted by those tests.
On the other hand, the amount of gold nanoparticle accumulation seen on X-rays did correlate strongly with the degree of kidney damage.
"While our findings emphasize the need for caution when using these advanced treatments in patients with compromised kidneys, they also highlight the potential of gold nanoparticles as a noninvasive way to assess kidney injuries using X-ray imaging or other techniques that correlate with gold accumulation in the kidneys," said Dr. Mengxiao Yu, a corresponding author of the study and a research associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry in the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
Chemistry and biochemistry research scientist Xuhui Ning BS'14, Ph.D.'19 is lead author of the study, and Dr. Jie Zheng, professor of chemistry and biochemistry and a Distinguished Chair in Natural Sciences and Mathematics, is a corresponding author. Other contributors are affiliated with UT Southwestern Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
More information: Xuhui Ning et al, Gold Nanoparticle Transport in the Injured Kidneys with Elevated Renal Function Biomarkers, Advanced Materials (2024). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202402479
Journal information: Advanced Materials
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Thursday January 23, @03:11PM (1 child)
Can you imagine what people who argue against the use of vaccinations will make of this?
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Thursday January 23, @03:32PM
A conspiracy theory?