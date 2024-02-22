Live: Updating.
Reuters: Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defence
MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.
Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
Gunfire rattled near the capital's main airport, the Interfax news agency said, and sirens were heard over the city.
WSJ: The Latest News on the Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Live Updates
Russian troops and tanks pushed into Ukraine and airstrikes hit the country's capital and more than a dozen other cities early Thursday after President Vladimir Putin said he ordered a military operation to "demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine" and bring its leaders to trial.
Ukrainian officials said an initial wave of strikes targeted military installations, airfields and government facilities across the country. Ukraine's border service said its troops came under attack all along the country's frontiers with Russia and Belarus as well as Crimea. Heavy shelling targeted the city of Mariupol on the Azov sea. Air-raid sirens sounded in Kyiv after 7 a.m. and the city's airport came under attack. Ukraine's military said it shot down five Russian warplanes and one helicopter. Russia denied any of its aircraft were hit.
CBS: NATO officials say Russian attack on Ukraine has begun
Russia has begun attacking Ukraine, NATO officials confirmed. The late-night attack began moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had "decided to conduct a special military operation" to protect eastern Ukraine's Donbas region. CBS News correspondents reported hearing loud blasts in the capital city, Kyiv, and in the eastern city of Kharkiv.
A Ukrainian government spokesperson said early Thursday that "cruise and ballistic missile strikes are underway at the control centers" in Kyiv.
BBC: Ukraine conflict: Russian forces invade after Putin TV declaration
Russian forces have launched a military assault on neighbouring Ukraine, crossing its borders and bombing military targets near big cities.
In a pre-dawn TV statement Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia did not plan to occupy Ukraine and demanded that its military lay down their arms.
Moments later, attacks were reported on Ukrainian military targets.
Ukraine said that "Putin has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine".
Russian military vehicles were said to have breached the border in a number of places, in the north, south and east, including from Belarus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @08:09AM (2 children)
I wonder how many news sites are down today.
and I wonder about the reasons.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 24, @08:10AM (1 child)
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60503037 [bbc.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @08:33AM
yes, it's now available here as well.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by engblom on Thursday February 24, @08:21AM (3 children)
I feel sorry for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.
Russia has learned a lesson: West is too greedy to actually use proper sanctions (as sanctions also hurt those enforcing them to some degree). We see it over and over. Each time Russia is doing something bad, usually a handful of persons are not allowed to travel to West nor to have money invested in West, that's all. Now we see the result of this: an invasion of a sovereign country.
The only thing that could stop Russia would be some real sanctions, not some condemning and some light restrictions for a handful of men. Without this I am afraid Russia will not be satisfied with only Ukraine, they will attack other countries too.
(Score: 3, Informative) by quietus on Thursday February 24, @08:48AM (1 child)
You're wrong -- European trade with Russia has been hard hit [europa.eu] by the sanctions. Imports into the EU are at half the 2012 level, exports have declined from €120bn in 2012 to about €75bn now (now being 2020).
(Score: 2) by engblom on Thursday February 24, @09:09AM
Did you read those graphs yourself? Already before Russia attacked Crimea in 2014 the export begun going down. The effect of sanctions are hardly visible in that graph. The export went from €117bn, at the highest peak in 2012 (and it begun even going down during 2012), to €79bn, which is the lowest peak during 2020. That it went down in 2020 we can probably blame Covid for. The export was not halved as you claim.
Are you an employed Russian troll?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @09:12AM
You under-estimate the effectiveness of tickling people to death with soft pillows.
(Score: 4, Informative) by quietus on Thursday February 24, @08:23AM (1 child)
In a video call, Russian president Putin called it a "special military operation" with as aim the "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine". His speech was rife with references to the history of Ukraine and the threat of NATO, claiming that negotations in the past 30 years have only resulted in "lies and blackmail".
The United States is the big culprit in all of this, according to Putin, having abused their powers after the fall of the Soviet Union: everywhere the West has installed "order", blood has been spilled.
Putin called the extension of NATO a "permanent threat to Russia", "a matter of life and death", and "a real threat to the continuing existence of our country".
According to the Russian president, the operation has as its purpose to "protect people who have been subject in the past 8 years to humiliation and genocide by the Kiev regime "
Putin concluded his message with threatening language.
(Source [kremlin.ru], rapid translation from another translation)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @10:58AM
ubi solitudinem faciunt pacem appellant
(Score: 4, Interesting) by janrinok on Thursday February 24, @08:24AM (2 children)
Quote from BBC TV News:
Quote from BBC TV News:
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday February 24, @09:14AM (1 child)
I cannot say whether the BBC report is accurate - I can find no other source to verify the claim.

(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 24, @09:58AM
Yeah, it's impossible for any of us to distinguish fact from fiction. I heard a little while ago that Ukraine had killed 50 THOUSAND Russian troops. I think the reporter simply mis-spoke while translating, but the number was actually spoken, and obviously false. That old 'fog of war' thing has never been solved.
(Score: 4, Informative) by quietus on Thursday February 24, @08:26AM (14 children)
Poland is planning to call NATO Article 4, asking for immediate council among the NATO members. They want to promote Ukraine immediately to a NATO member. Lviv, in the West of Ukraine, near the Polish border, is being bombarded -- a city which once belonged to Poland.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 24, @08:31AM (13 children)
If NATO inducts Ukraine into itself, then the shit is really going to hit the fan. As is, we can expect to see a very limited war. Soon as Ukraine becomes NATO, there will be no limits.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Thursday February 24, @08:35AM
Or if the military of Estland, Letland, Lithuania gets involved -- all of these have regions which Russia can put a historical claim on.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday February 24, @08:47AM (11 children)
Ukraine cannot currently join NATO - where on earth do you get your information from?
That is your viewpoint from the US. Ask a Ukrainian how 'limited' it will be. How secure do you think that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania feel at the moment? They are former Soviet Republics and they are supported by NATO. Do you advocate just turning a blind eye to Putin or should we be taking punitive action? Then what will happen in another decade when Russia views another country as its own property?
Why is it those fighting for their 'free speech' want to achieve it by taking that same right away from others?
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 24, @08:56AM (10 children)
Lemme think a moment. Are Estonia, Latvia, or Lithuania persecuting ethnic Russians inside their borders, just because they are ethnic Russians? Are any of those nation intentionally rattling Russia's chains? Did any of those nations threaten to turn over Russian military bases to NATO? Do any of those nations have neo-Nazi troops incorporated into their military?
Biden Misery Index reaches 11.5% Jan 2022!
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @09:43AM
Shouldn't they be? According to FatPhil, they are all assholes, carpetbaggers, and the equivalent of Yankee reconstructionists. Or, the other way around. These nations were paid good money to join NATO, on the basis of falsified audits of military strength. Whores. But the main thing is, Runaway's understanding of all this is definitely defective, or paid, or both. There were Nazi collorationists in most of the countries, and quite likely they have gone to ground, much like traitor Trump supporters in America of late, or Runaway1956 himself? Not indicted for storming the Capitol? Because he wasn't there, or just didn't know how to take selfies?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday February 24, @09:45AM (7 children)
Is Ukraine?
Is Ukraine?
Did Ukraine?
Does Ukraine?
If any of those, please provide evidence. From non-Russian sources.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 24, @09:54AM (6 children)
Yes, to all of your above questions.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/apr/25/ukraine-adopts-law-enforcing-use-of-ukrainian-in-public-life [theguardian.com]
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday February 24, @10:17AM (5 children)
Sorry, your source doesn't provide what you claim.
What it does describe is a law that says that you have to learn the Ukrainian language, and use it in official communications. Now that law as described definitely is bad, but it is a far cry from persecuting someone because of their ethnicity.
The source doesn't even touch on any of your other claims.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 24, @10:24AM (4 children)
*rolleyes*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @10:31AM
Runaway, just run away, you are full of shit
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @10:35AM (2 children)
What, aren't you from the US of A where every immigrant is instructed to "speak American" by monolinguals?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 24, @10:42AM (1 child)
Actually, no. These days every business has a translator or six - mostly the anchor babies born 20 to 30 years ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @10:58AM
Right, a translator. So every official business document needs to be written in English then. Or do you do your taxes in Louisiana Creole or Texas German?
Prescriptive monolingualism in officialdom is common throughout many countries. Take France, for example - many regional languages such as Breton and Occitan are dying out because it was discouraged for centuries to communicate in languages other than "French".
Expecting Ukrainians to communicate in Ukrainian isn't unusual.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday February 24, @10:18AM
Of course, they are or some equivalent offense. Russia will find whatever pretexts it needs to do what it wants. You should have learned this from the lessons of appeasement of Nazi Germany. The only genuine obstacle is consequences.
I find it telling that you even think persecution of ethnic Russians is a thing, much less a reason to invade the Ukraine.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by takyon on Thursday February 24, @08:28AM (2 children)
https://www.aljazeera.com/live/ [aljazeera.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-upyPouRrB8 [youtube.com]
(Middle East) war coverage is Al Jazeera's bread and butter, so this ought to be decent.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 24, @08:45AM
aljazeera is something of a relief. I've been watching live feeds for hours, and most of them are crap reporting. Everyone is reporting one set of propaganda or the other, none of them really trying to sound impartial.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Thursday February 24, @10:38AM
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by quietus on Thursday February 24, @08:36AM
12 airports in the South of Russia have suspended all operations until March 2 -- indicating that Russia expects the invasion to have finished by then.
(Score: 3, Informative) by quietus on Thursday February 24, @08:38AM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @08:46AM (4 children)
in the past, russia has killed a tsar over a war that people didn't want.
putin must have done a lot of complicated calculations before such a strong move.
but it's strong because he's fearing the medium/long term outcome won't be to his liking, and he wants a short war.
what will happen is that the eu and nato will let him have the ukraine.
everyone is terrified of a direct nato/russia conflict.
but russia will be weakened even more in the long term.
and it will be obvious to everyone else, i.e. the "third world" that nato cannot use its power effectively against the other big players.
so china wins, because they're the only ones not affected.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @09:05AM
Even if the US and Russia started nuking each other, China could emerge from that relatively unscathed. China has a comfy seat and popcorn to watch this conflict.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday February 24, @10:09AM (2 children)
China wins, because the west will have shown that if China forcibly takes Taiwan it's only going to get a slap on the wrist.
Once that's done, China and Russia will effectively control the global semiconductor manufacturing industry - raw materials from Ukraine, fabs from Taiwan. And that's not even the primary goal, just a nice little added bonus. Say hello to the new world order. I hope you weren't too attached to those "freedoms" you carry on about.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @10:24AM
Nah, the woke revisionist liberals are in power, freedoms are eroding this very minute.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @11:08AM
the semiconductor stuff is already being addressed.
and, in the long term, china also has a growing fraction of the population which is well-enough informed to resist authority and corruption.
just like russia.
in the medium term? I do believe there's no real outside factor stopping china from taking over taiwan.
but really.
I have no certainty that the last throngs of these monsters (putin's mafia and chinese government) will be contained properly.
hopefully at some layer in the hierarchies people will have some measure of control, but at the same time they have some hope of not being prosecuted for their actions so far.
those are the people who stand in the way of nuclear war if the monsters feel they are losing.
and I am frightened.
because plenty of nazi low-level guards WERE prosecuted, so it's easy to convince these middle layers that sticking with the organization is better.
freedoms? they're not going away where they exist.
and they will spread.
too many people know how to read and write.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @09:34AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by sorokin on Thursday February 24, @10:50AM (1 child)
Putin must be completely crazy. I have no other explanation.
Perhaps this will be interesting to somebody: what people in Russia says about today morning: https://meduza.io/feature/2022/02/24/samoe-strashnoe-utro-v-zhizni [meduza.io] (in Russian, but your browser can translate it to your language of choice).
(Score: 2) by sorokin on Thursday February 24, @11:00AM
One more article: https://meduza.io/feature/2022/02/24/ya-ne-chuvstvuyu-nichego-krome-straha-moya-babushka-po-tu-storonu-fronta [meduza.io]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @11:24AM
Loads of people are all thoughts and prayers.
Want to make a difference ? Stop using gas and gasoline, or dial it way back. That has funded Russia's war, and the war in Yemen too. All the talk about conflict diamonds, why not conflict petroleum product ?