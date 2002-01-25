The suspect in the New Orleans attack that killed 15 people on New Year's Day did not act alone, US investigators believe.
Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen, is believed to have driven a pick-up truck into a crowd on a busy New Orleans street, before exiting the vehicle and firing a weapon. He was shot dead by police at the scene.
The FBI says an Islamic State (IS) group flag was found inside the vehicle he was driving, while two improvised explosive devices were found nearby.
FBI assistant special agent Alethea Duncan said the agency did not believe Jabbar was "solely responsible" and were investigating the incident as an "act of terrorism".
A man intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter early on New Year's Day, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens of others, officials said. A black ISIS flag was flying from the truck's rear bumper, and the attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.
The man driving the vehicle has been identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a U.S. citizen from Texas, the FBI said.
In televised remarks Wednesday evening, President Biden said the FBI has determined that just hours before the attack, Jabbar "posted videos to social media indicating that he was inspired by ISIS, expressing a desire to kill."
The vehicle was an electric Ford pickup truck that appears to have been rented, the FBI said. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said on social media Jabbar rented the truck on Dec. 30, while living in the Houston area, before heading to New Orleans.
The FBI is investigating it as a terrorist act. Authorities are still looking into "people of interest," New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told NBC News' "TODAY" show Thursday.
No car bomb exploded in New Orleans.
A cybertruck exploded in Las Vegas, currently unclear if accidental, it was loaded with fireworks.
Did you... click the links? We had two cars explode. One from Teslas being ugly death traps, the other seems to be quite purposeful terrorism.
The media source corrected its initial statement sometime later. Thanks for your comment.
Is upset because the guy who plowed into the crowd was an American citizen and army veteran
