[20200508_220152 UTC: Update 2: "Monitoring - We've corrected the issues affecting connectivity to our Dallas data center, and we'll continue to monitor this issue to ensure that connectivity remains stable. If you are still experiencing connectivity issues, please reach out to our Support team by opening a ticket through the Linode Manager or by emailing support@linode.com.
May 8, 21:57 UTC"]
---------------------------
[20200508_170527 UTC: Update 1: "Investigating - Our Dallas data center is experiencing additional connectivity issues, which we're investigating. We'll post additional updates as we learn more.
May 8, 20:49 UTC
https://linode.statuspage.io/]
---------------------------
We are aware of connectivity issues with Linode, out hosting provider:
Investigating - We are aware of connectivity issues affecting Linodes in our Dallas data center and are currently investigating. We will continue to provide additional updates as this incident develops.
May 8, 20:07 UTC
Update:
Monitoring - We've corrected the issues affecting the Linode Manager and our API, and we'll continue to monitor this issue to ensure that connectivity remains stable. If you are still experiencing connectivity issues with the Linode Manager or our API, please reach out to our Support team by opening a ticket through the Linode Manager or by emailing support@linode.com.
May 8, 20:25 UTC
From what I could see, IRC dropped for a while as did access to our main page. There are reports on IRC that mail was down, too.
We are monitoring the situation and will update when we know more.
First off, on behalf of myself and the staff here at SoylentNews, here's wishing all the Moms out there a Happy Mother's Day! (For all mine did for me, I think it should last at least a month!) [Update: apparently this is for the USA; other countries have other dates. The sentiment, however, remains the same!)
Also, I hereby express the best possible wishes for our entire community as we try to navigate a path through the COVID-19 pandemic. Take the precautions you deem necessary to protect yourself, your loved ones, and all you meet. Please be careful out there!
Should you, or someone you know, be suffering at this time — be it from COVID-19 or any other reason — I can attest to the support I received from the community when I had a health-related situation last fall. You guys (and gals!) are the best!
Folding@Home: Our Folding@Home (F@H) team keeps chugging along! Historically, the F@H effort had been geared towards understanding Parkinson's Disease, Huntington's disease, cancer and the like. People donate their unused processing power (CPUs and and video cards) to perform simulations of how proteins fold. This, in turn, helps locate a way to interfere with the progression of a disease. For the past few months, the focus has shifted to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In concert with that, there has been a huge increase in hardware donated to the cause. So, though our team rank has recently been slipping in the overall standings, I'm happy to report it's from the huge outpouring of support from around the world being brought to the cause.
Top place on our team is held by cmn3280 with just over 300 million points. Next we have LTKKane who just passed 222 million points. And not to be outdone, Runaway1956 has been running hard and is on the cusp of reaching 200 million points (and adding about 1.5 million points per day!) Pop into the #folding channel on IRC (Internet Relay Chat) or reply to this story if you'd like to join our team!
Read past the fold for info about the "Silly Season", subscriptions, site server issues, and plans.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 08, @09:35PM (2 children)
I couldn't get to the SN home page a few times over the last day or so. But I couldn't get to one of my Gmail accounts and various other pages either. So naturally I figured it was Spectrum not maintaining my cable (as usual).
Good to know that it may not be 100% a Spectrum problem.
(Score: 3, Informative) by martyb on Friday May 08, @10:00PM (1 child)
http://internettrafficreport.com/ [internettrafficreport.com]
This is the first problem we have had in a long time (that I am aware of).
FWIW, I also have a few servers that I like to ping should things seem off.
Might be good to check their support page (or help desk), now, so you have some good resources at hand, just in case.
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Friday May 08, @11:48PM
"...IRC dropped for a while..."
No big loss. :-))
(Score: 2) by drussell on Friday May 08, @10:29PM
Like I said on IRC recently....
I have an OC-48 here now, I'm happy to host a couple redundant servers... :)
(Score: 2, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Saturday May 09, @02:24AM
I haven't looked at the "big picture" today - but thunderstorms have been wreaking havoc around here. My power was out when I got home this morning. Mrs. Runaway said it went out about 4:00, stayed off until about 9:30. I suppose, as is normal, our foul weather hit Dallas an hour or two before it hit us.
Last night's storms weren't really severe, but it comes soon after the severe storms last week. Any storm hitting patch-worked power lines is likely to knock things down.
It's springtime, so expect the unexpected!
Anything is possible, unless it's not.