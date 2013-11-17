17/11/13/0617240 story
Amos Yee is set to give his first ever public talk at Harvard.
Yee is a teenager from Singapore who has recently been granted political asylum in the US. He was in trouble with the Singaporean regime for repeatedly criticizing the country's late founder, Lee Kuan Yew. His treatment has been marginally better in the US. Although he was granted asylum by the US back in March, he was held in US jail until late September where he ran in to difficulties for his ongoing criticism of Islam. Currently, he is banned from Facebook for alleged, unspecified "community standards" violations. His videos are available on YouTube.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 14, @01:52AM (1 child)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qc9oVlZu_V8 [youtube.com]
TL;DW: Amos thinks age of consent laws for sex should be eliminated, and according to him, that's the reason Harvard canceled his talk.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 14, @02:13AM
(Same AC)
Looking more into it, basically he's a young person with little discretion who loudly criticizes things and throws a bunch of controversial opinions out there to see what sticks. He's been granted political asylum from Singapore in the US, where he plans to further criticize both nations.
He seems like a typical Christian-turned-angry-atheist teenager/young adult, and I can't figure out why he's apparently so popular...Maybe related to someone rich and/or famous in Singapore? Anyone know?
