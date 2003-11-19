A new Project Veritas report includes an undercover video, leaked documents, and statements from a whistleblower that all paint a grim picture of Google's apparent lack of fairness, and its bias.

Google's now a very powerful company, and that's upsetting both sides in the US political divide.

As a consequence, many politicians are looking for ways to contain that power – either by applying antitrust or some other type of legislation against the company.

In the comments recorded in an undercover video, Google's Head of Responsible Innovation, Jen Gennai, cheerfully and not without a hint of hubris acknowledges that Google has been called to appear before Congress many times – but simply chose to ignore those invitations.