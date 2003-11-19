from the swaying-public-opinion dept.
Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956
Google exec suggests Elizabeth Warren is misguided and only big tech can prevent "the next Trump situation"
A new Project Veritas report includes an undercover video, leaked documents, and statements from a whistleblower that all paint a grim picture of Google's apparent lack of fairness, and its bias.
Google's now a very powerful company, and that's upsetting both sides in the US political divide.
As a consequence, many politicians are looking for ways to contain that power – either by applying antitrust or some other type of legislation against the company.
In the comments recorded in an undercover video, Google's Head of Responsible Innovation, Jen Gennai, cheerfully and not without a hint of hubris acknowledges that Google has been called to appear before Congress many times – but simply chose to ignore those invitations.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday November 04, @03:24AM (1 child)
The next Trump situation could be prevented only if Google provides their own reliable and conscientious candidate(s) thorouhly selected from the CIA background. This is exactly what Russians did for themselves to prevent next Yeltsin situation. Most probably will never happen because of implacable warring factions in the deep state itself.
I miss Kuro5hin.
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday November 04, @03:34AM
Besides, it's Trump's job to prevent the next Google situation.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 04, @03:34AM
We are living the dystopian future of big tech where Google, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook rule the world. Billionaire fortunes are made from advertising, undocumented immigrants are a hot topic, random nobodies operate their own streaming channels, and the Earth is orbited by privately launched satellite space junk. About the only difference in real life is the government gives away free smartphones instead of free television sets. Technology has improved but social media controls politics today just as predicted in 1987.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday November 04, @03:50AM (1 child)
Google itself confirms the politician's firm, by cooly stating that *they alone* are what people expect Congress to be.
That alone should be scary enough to prompt an emergency tear-up of this threat of a company...
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday November 04, @03:52AM
"fears", not "firm". Yeah autocorrect...