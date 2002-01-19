from the open-branch-stores-in-China dept.
A daigou is a personal shopper who buys items to send back to people in China, usually for a significant markup. This is a cheaper alternative for Chinese buyers to purchase products around the world. Especially products so in demand in their home country that they often can't be purchased. Like decent quality milk powder produced by Australia. This has caused problems with locals in Australia with hundreds of tins of baby formula being purchased by Chinese daigou to be sent back to China. These daigou can strip shelves of milk powder in minutes. While supermarkets have responded with limiting the number of tins a person can buy per purchase this has failed as the daigou simply go straight back in to purchase more. In response, the Australian public now records videos of these Chinese shoppers stripping the shelves of baby formula then posts to social media. Australia is well known for giving anyone a fair go but there are limits.
Ever think of robbing a store but stopped thinking "what if I'm seen?". Cameras are everywhere. Just about everyone has one in their pocket. Powered up, hours of free space, a phone unlock and camera app start away from filming. YouTube and Facebook have made it easy to share videos for free. Anyone can do it. Now they are. When over 30 daigou recently went on a baby formula buying spree in Brisbane, Shane Conroy captured the raid on video to post to Facebook. The footage has since been viewed half a million times with thousands of shares. The situation with foreign shoppers stripping shelves is only getting worse. The public is now stepping up to record these incidents to post them online to publicly name and shame these people as laws and rules are ineffective.
Is it better when Big Brother is not a central authority but instead is implemented by the people, themselves?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 02, @01:46PM
I thought it was a free country. These people are not stealing, are they? They pay for that they get.
Why dont the normies on the streets name and shame the goverments and private entities involved in the orchestration of prices for fuel and oils or for the anything that now goes by the names of "import and export goods"? Because it suits them, while some sorry sods wanting supplies for their families back home while they are emigrants, these do hurt them?
Ausies, please, do something useful with your time, instead of such sorry name and shame activities.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Wednesday January 02, @01:48PM (1 child)
I wonder why they don't go to the supplier? That seems like it'd work out better for everyone.
(Score: 2) by rleigh on Wednesday January 02, @02:05PM
Presumably, there's a reason, but like yourself I don't get it. Call up the supplier, and order a whole lorry load of the stuff. Should be plenty cheaper wholesale as well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 02, @01:55PM
I don't see much of a problem. These daigou are following the law, they are buying the products, they are not stealing it. I'm not sure they follow all export/import rules, but that's for customs to check.
Some reservation system set up by the shops can prevent customers not getting what they need, I doubt the shops have a big problem with their shelves getting bought up. The customers can just also ask these daigou to buy one extra for them, might be worthwhile for both as well.
If the australian milk powder is in high demand and can be sold with a high markup in China, than I expect some Australian business will be eager to fill the gap?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 02, @02:03PM
What a sorry piece of shit.
Terminal cancer would suit him well.