Samsung is facing a battle with end users concerning its agreements with software companies to set some preinstalled software on Samsung mobile phones to be undeletable. Users have found that applications like Facebook can't be uninstalled, which has caused some distress given the recent data breaches and lack of respect Facebook has shown towards its users in the past decade. Some users have sworn off getting another Samsung phone if apps can't be uninstalled. The argument that users can just hack the phone to get root access, and then force remove the apps does not hold with non-technical users and anyone who can't risk bricking their device. Samsung has refused to comment on this, and specifically will not provide details about agreements it has with software vendors to force their applications to always be installed on Samsung phones. By comparison, the iPhone does not ever come with pre-installed third party applications.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @06:48PM
I’m surprised this is just now getting attention. I know it irritated me so much I switched from Samsung to Apple, years ago, and never looked back. I would only ever go back to Android if I was guaranteed an unlocked boot loader so I could remove all the bloat ware/spyware.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday January 09, @06:49PM
Have you ever tried to get rid of that stupid and pointless "Stocks" app on your iPhone?
Yeah, me too. Can't even remove the icon from the home screen. Makes no difference to me if it's not a third party app, I want it gone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @06:54PM (1 child)
Was able to remove almost all the things I didn't like, google play services are baked into the image so you gotta reflash your device to remove those. So many apps use google services though, wish you could give Uber / Lyft a street corner or that they would support non-google location services.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @07:08PM
Not all phones are rootable, at least not until a hack is found:
https://old.reddit.com/r/androidroot/comments/99zost/why_is_the_usa_version_of_the_samsung_galaxy_s9s9/ [reddit.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 09, @07:01PM (1 child)
Why do we pay good money for stuff that we don't own? I like Newegg. I buy stuff, and it's mine. I like Linux. I don't have to buy it, but it's mine. We seriously need naked hardware, and a Linux distro for that hardware. But, we don't need a proprietary version of a Linux distro provided by Google. Android is Linux done all wrong.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday January 09, @07:08PM
> Why do we pay good money for stuff that we don't own?
Because the average people doesn't care enough to either learn to fix it, or put up a fight.
Approximating the average for the median, about half of the population doesn't give a shit. Have you seen the latest cat video ? The ad before it was quite fun, too !