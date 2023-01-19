Stories
U.S. Insulin Costs Nearly Doubled From 2012 to 2016

takyon writes:

U.S. insulin costs per patient nearly doubled from 2012 to 2016, study finds

The cost of insulin for treating Type 1 diabetes in the United States nearly doubled over a recent five-year period, underscoring a national outcry over rising drug prices, according to a new analysis.

A patient with Type 1 diabetes incurred annual insulin costs of $5,705, on average, in 2016. The average cost was roughly half that, at $2,864 per patient, in 2012, according to a report released on Tuesday by the nonprofit Health Care Cost Institute.

The figures represent the combined amount paid by a patient and their health plan for the medicine and do not reflect rebates paid at a later date.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 23, @10:38AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Wednesday January 23, @10:38AM (#790558)

    from the insurance industry: "can you sick people just hurry up and die?"

    --
    tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
