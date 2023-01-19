19/01/23/0825232 story
U.S. insulin costs per patient nearly doubled from 2012 to 2016, study finds
The cost of insulin for treating Type 1 diabetes in the United States nearly doubled over a recent five-year period, underscoring a national outcry over rising drug prices, according to a new analysis.
A patient with Type 1 diabetes incurred annual insulin costs of $5,705, on average, in 2016. The average cost was roughly half that, at $2,864 per patient, in 2012, according to a report released on Tuesday by the nonprofit Health Care Cost Institute.
The figures represent the combined amount paid by a patient and their health plan for the medicine and do not reflect rebates paid at a later date.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 23, @10:38AM
from the insurance industry: "can you sick people just hurry up and die?"
