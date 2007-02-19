from the -🌮 dept.
Emoji 12.0 brings us waffles, more diversity, suggestive "finger pinch" glyph
There's a push for more diversity with this new emoji release. We have emojis for deaf people in three genders (male, female, and genderless) and five skin tones, an ear with a hearing aid, people in motorized and unmotorized wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, a guide dog and a service dog, and people with a probing cane. There are actually only 59 distinct new emoji types in this release, but everything that depicts a human comes in five skin tones and three genders, which pumps up the numbers. You can really see this with the "People holding hands" emoji, which is completely configurable for a total of 70 possible combinations.
The emoji that's causing the most buzz is "pinching hand." Emojipedia's example shows a thumb and pointer finger with a small distance between them, which could also be interpreted as a hand signal for "small." People are already coming up with, uh, "suggestive" uses for such a glyph, and if the actual implementations follow Emojipedia's design, the glyph could end up on the naughty list next to peach and eggplant.
Thank you, Emojesus. ✝
By the way, what happened to calling it Unicode 12.0? Maybe they'll call it that in June.
Unicode Consortium blog post. Also at Emojipedia and 9to5Mac.
The candidate list for Unicode 9 is taking shape, with the final list of new emojis scheduled for approval in mid-2016.
38 emoji characters have been accepted as candidates for the 2016 Unicode update, including Face Palm, Selfie, Shrug, Fingers Crossed, and Pregnant Woman.
From Arstechnica:
While all new emoji options are welcomed, the Unicode 9.0 emoji class may not be as game changing as its predecessor based on this initial glance. This past June, Unicode 8.0 saw the consortium finally add skin tone modifiers for face emoji. That brought much needed diversity to the selection after Apple lobbied for such changes more than a year earlier.
Final decisions for what emoji are bundled with Unicode 9.0 won't be announced until June 2016. That's the end of a long journey for would-be emoji, a process that begins with submitters making sure any proposed Unicode addition isn't already in the expansive list of existing characters, the list of characters on track for inclusion, or the list of characters that have been rejected (among the forever deceased: Klingon script). You've then got to fill out a proposal form authoritatively establishing your character's significance, any relationships to current Unicode characters, and "the name and contact information for a company or individual who would agree to provide a computerized font... for publication of the standard." These proposals are then screened, sent to committee, and finally defended and revised by the original submitter as needed until they are accepted or rejected.
What do fellow SN users think about emoji in Unicode? Should Unicode contain emoji at all? Should Unicode only contain a handful of basic emoji like happy face and sad face? Or should Unicode contain every pictogram and hieroglyph known to man :wistful philosophical east asian male face indicating deep thought about trivial issues: ?
The Register is reporting the upcoming release of Unicode 9.0:
On 21 June, the world will become a slightly more agreeable place with the release of Unicode 9.0 - not because the standard will offer "Arabic characters to support Bravanese and Warsh, which are used in North and West Africa, along with Pakistani Quranic marks" and "significant updates to segmentation algorithms", but rather for the inclusion of a bacon emoji.
For the curious, emojipedia has offered their renditions of these for your perusal.
Thanks to the work of TheMightyBuzzard, SoylentNews supports UTF-8 character encoding. This would be a good time to consider finding an updated Unicode font to embrace these additions.
Though it may seem like we are falling back to an age of Egyptian hieroglyphics, there are some more prosaic changes as well. The Unicode 9.0 Summary follows.
[Continues...]
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/nov/12/new-emojis-to-include-breastfeeding-a-hijab-and-the-lotus-position
The consortium that approves emojis has signed off on 56 new ones, including a woman breastfeeding a baby, a woman wearing a hijab and a "gender-inclusive" child, adult and older adult.
Among the other emoji that will be released in 2017 by Unicode are a face vomiting, a head exploding and a man and woman practising yoga. A flying saucer, vampire and T-rex also made the cut, as did a sandwich, broccoli and a pair of socks.
Unicode 10.0 will also include 285 hentaigana (obsolete/historical variants of Japanese hiragana) and 3 additional Zanabazar Square characters.
The $999 iPhone X costs more than many laptops. Among the changes in store is the ability to project face movements onto emoji.
Apple's new iPhone X will allow users to do something we never dared dream would be possible with a handheld device.
It lets you take control of the poo emoji with your own face.
That's right, the animated pile of excrement, which is among the most popular methods of communication for millennials, can be controlled with the tech giant's new Face ID feature.
The fine article has an example of animoji demonstrated at an Apple conference.
Check YouTube for an example of the Face2Face algorithm — published on Mar 17, 2016 — where real-time face movement is projected onto George W. Bush, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump.
The cheese on Google's version of the cheeseburger emoji is in the WRONG PLACE and that is problematic:
Responding to criticism about the placement of cheese on Google's version of the cheeseburger emoji, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that he would take a look at the issue immediately. "Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday :) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!" Pichai tweeted.
Pichai was responding to author Thomas Baekdal, who pointed out the difference in cheese placement between Apple's and Google's cheeseburger emojis. "I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, which Apple puts on top," Baekdal tweeted.
The tweet ignited a debate about where the different ingredients of a cheeseburger belong. Among all the different cheeseburger emoji variants offered by various tech companies, Google's is the only version to place the cheese below the meat, according to images of cheeseburger emojis from Apple, Google, Samsung, Facebook and others, as seen on Emojipedia. It's generally accepted that cheeseburger cheese should be placed directly on the meat patty for optimal melting.
🍔🍕🍖🍗🍟🍩 🏃💨 🇺🇸 💩🚽
Unicode 11 emoji candidates, scheduled for June 2018.
Also at Brisbane Times and New Zealand Herald.
A couple of the people deciding the fate of new emojis in the Unicode standards are upset over the latest pile of crap:
The argument over the emoji is between developers working with the Emoji Subcommittee of the Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit corporation that develops, maintains and promotes software internationalization standards. The committee is currently considering implementing a number of new emojis next year, but the frowning poo emoji alone has caused some members to become rather upset.
According to documents obtained by Buzzfeed, objections have been made on the grounds that the proposed emoji is a poor choice. "Organic waste isn't cute ... It is bad enough that the [Emoji Subcommittee] came up with it, but it beggars belief that the [Unicode Technical Committee] actually approved it ... The idea that our 5 committees would sanction further cute graphic characters based on this should embarrass absolutely everyone who votes yes on such an excrescence," one person wrote. "Will we have a CRYING PILE OF POO next? PILE OF POO WITH TONGUE STICKING OUT? PILE OF POO WITH QUESTION MARKS FOR EYES? PILE OF POO WITH KARAOKE MIC?"
Another person wrote, "I'm concerned that this character will open the floodgates for an open-ended set of PILE OF POO emoji with emotions, such as CRYING PILE OF POO, PILE OF POO WITH LOOK OF TRIUMPH, PILE OF POO SCREAMING IN FEAR, etc. Is there really any need to add a range of emotions to PILE OF POO? I personally think that changing PILE OF POO to a de facto SMILING PILE OF POO was wrong, but adding F|FROWNING PILE OF POO as a counterpart is even worse. If this is accepted then there will be no neutral, expressionless PILE OF POO, so at least a PILE OF POO WITH NO FACE would be required to be encoded to restore some balance."
I linked the Unicode 11 emoji candidates last time, but did not notice Frowning Pile Of Poo. This could be solved if they allowed any emoji to be used as a modifier for another emoji. Bar Of Soap + Frowning Pile Of Poo = Frowning Clean Pile of Poo or Frowning Poo-Covered Bar of Soap.
Also at Boing Boing.
The pistol emoji ― 🔫 ― is being phasered out, or turned into a water pistol:
Google is the latest company to ditch the pistol with a new emoji update for Android users. The switch to a bright orange and yellow water gun, rolling out now, mimics changes made by Apple, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Samsung over the last few years. That leaves Microsoft as the only major platform with the realistic handgun emoji. True, Facebook still uses it, but a spokesperson for the company confirmed to Emojipedia that it would also be replacing its gun emoji with a toy water gun. The Verge has reached out to Microsoft for comment.
[...] Ironically, Microsoft initially displayed the gun emoji as a toy, but changed it to a revolver in 2016 as part of its emoji redesign project. With Google's (and Facebook's) latest move, Microsoft's gun emoji puts it at philosophical odds with the other giant tech companies based in the US where gun violence is a major concern. As we previously noted, in 2016 Apple successfully pushed to remove the rifle icon from the standardized collection of emoji.
However, later on the day The Verge's article was published, Microsoft revealed that it is jumping on the trend as well:
We are in the process of evolving our emojis to reflect our values and the feedback we've received. Here's a preview: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbqXVKBU0AAdXLk.jpg
Tacos, dumplings, bagels: the complicated politics of food emoji
Like all emoji, the bagel emoji is a tiny cartoon representation of its namesake, which is, again, a bagel. It is round like a bagel and brown like a bagel. It appears to be a plain bagel, which is not the best kind of bagel but also not the worst. It is a blank slate of a bagel —arguably, the bagel-iest kind of bagel, if not the most visually interesting. It is depicted sliced in half, and dry. Is this a good way to eat a bagel? No. Still, the image is very successful at doing its job, which is to communicate the concept of "bagel."
Bagel enthusiasts, though, were very upset. "Take a look at this clearly machine-cut monstrosity with its stiff and bready interior, which couldn't possibly be redeemed by a few minutes in a toaster," lamented Nikita Richardson at Grub Street. (Redemption is the only reason a bagel should ever be toasted, according to true bagel originalists; to toast a fresh bagel is a symptom of what former New York Times food critic and current culinary curmudgeon Mimi Sheraton calls a "decline in the craft of bagel making.")
[...] Part of the bagelmoji ire, explains Heather Schwedel at Slate, is a performance of discerning taste. "People want to demonstrate that they, unlike those emoji rubes, know from good bagels," she writes, noting that with much of the outcry coming from New York, "there may be some geographic snobbery going on too." A good way to prove you are a true New Yorker is to be extremely opinionated about bagels, whether real or pixelated.
[...] But as Jeremy Burge, the founder of Emojipedia and creator of World Emoji Day, told CNN, people want to see themselves in their tiny icons. "Some of the most vocal requests for new emojis are about representation," he said. The dumpling, the taco, and the pan of paella, for example, all had extremely popular backing. Linguists may not consider emoji a language, Jennifer 8. Lee, the driving force behind the dumpling emoji, told the Atlantic, but "for people who use them, it's almost like fighting for a word that [shows] you exist. When you come up with a word to describe your population, it's a very powerful thing."
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday February 07, @07:26AM
We now have three times as many useless pre-Sumerian iconographic glyphs as the ancient Egyptians had (about a thousand), and they're busy churning out more as fast as they can dream them up. In the meantime there's no Unicode codepoints for a large range of the historical glyphs because they're too busy masturbating over who can insert the silliest-looking finger symbol into Unicode without anyone noticing that it's all a joke. The Unicode Consortium should just rename itself the Emoji Consortium, and leave the proper character set work to a group that takes the work seriously.