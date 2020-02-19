from the boom-and-bust dept.
DRAM Prices Expected to Decline as Much as 30 Percent This Quarter
DRAMeXchange, a division of market research firm Trendforce, announced today that it expects contract prices for server DRAM to decrease by 30 percent compared to Q1 2019 prices. DRAMeXchange previously predicted that server DRAM prices would fall over 20 percent in Q1 but is now making its prediction even more dramatic.
TrendForce's analysts believe that the same issues of oversupply and lower-than-expected demand that affected suppliers in Q1 2019 will affect the market in Q2, as prices fall 15 percent compared to Q2 2018.
They also predict that the consumer PC market will continue to see DRAM price declines of 20 percent in Q1 and 15 percent in Q2.
Previously: Weak Demand for DRAM Could Lead to Price Decreases in 2019
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday February 20, @08:30PM
Only recently have I been able to find Vega 56 and Vega 64 prices that are decent. Here's hoping prices for GPUs and DRAM continue to drop. While I'm not really looking to upgrade my current system, my wife could use a bit nicer setup. Ryzen 2400G + Motherboard + RAM + Case + PSU + Win10, won't be terribly cheap. Though, I assume, would be better CPU + GPU than what she currently has. Maybe I could convince her to drop the mandatory $120 Windows charge, though.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11