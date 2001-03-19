19/03/01/1558228 story
posted by martyb on Friday March 01, @05:35PM
from the not-so-smart-phone-use dept.
The number of pedestrians hit and killed on U.S. roads has surged to the highest level [PDF] in almost three decades, new data indicates, while suggesting that a rise in SUVs and smartphone use may be to blame.
Last year, 6,227 pedestrians were killed in road fatalities — a 51 percent increase compared to 2009, according to a preliminary estimate published Thursday by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). The D.C.-based non-profit said the 2018 figure is the highest recorded since 1990.
Five states—Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia and Texas—accounted for 46 percent of all pedestrian deaths, despite representing just 33 percent of the U.S. population, according to Census data. California had the largest number, at 432.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Friday March 01, @05:38PM (3 children)
Walked in to traffic looking at his phone, would you?
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Friday March 01, @06:04PM (2 children)
Little Billy was hit by an SUV which killed him, when a sedan might not have.
lib·er·tar·i·an·ism ˌlibərˈterēənizəm/ noun: Magical thinking that useful idiots mistake for serious political theory
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 01, @06:13PM (1 child)
Little Billy was hit by an SUV which killed him, when an asteroid might not have. If wishes were SUV's we'd all have one.
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @06:32PM
Damn how many SUV's do you buy??
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday March 01, @05:39PM
You say that like I should dump my APPL.
Soggy Jobs' Indiegogo's Pitch Video! [youtube.com] PLZ 2 SHARE!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @05:40PM (1 child)
I am sure someone can come up with a palatable solution (one that involves raising taxes and more spying).
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday March 01, @06:36PM
Ban walking.
The extra gas usage and wear on the cars will result in the tax revenue you allude to, while saving money on sidewalks.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 01, @06:34PM (3 children)
132% of those pedestrians killed were intoxicated. 17% of those drivers who killed a pedestrian were intoxicated.
Simple solution? Require the bars to get a taxi deposit from all customers before serving the first drink. Keep those drunks from walking or driving home! Get some drunken Uber driver to drive them home instead.
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 01, @06:36PM (2 children)
Uhhhhhh, helluva typo. 32% of those pedestrians killed were intoxicated. To get 132%, the dead people would have to crawl back to the bar to get drunk/drunker/drunkest. Damn those zombies!
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @06:39PM
don't worry.
the summary says that 432*5 = 46% of 6227.
you're in good company.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday March 01, @06:40PM
When a Zombies gets shitfaced, whose brains does he puke out ?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 01, @06:35PM (1 child)
What's the correlation with painkiller use?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 01, @06:36PM
I think we posted about the same time - look at figure 10 in the PDF.
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?