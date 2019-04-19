19/04/19/1750219 story
posted by martyb on Friday April 19, @08:11PM
from the Death-is-cheap-life-is-expensive-dept dept.
from the Death-is-cheap-life-is-expensive-dept dept.
Have you ever wondered what it costs to keep a person alive when they are on the brink of death? Thanks to a post by a suicide survivor who started a rash of posts concerning hospital costs for the mortally challenged we know that the hospital bill for suicide management can be from 10K to 100K. Oliver Jordan clocked up 25,000 likes and hundreds of responses to his post with some people saying it cost them 10K to 20K for a US emergency room visit. Once a patient enters a hospital they can racked many charges often without realising what the end bill will be.
In memory of MDC.
'This is how expensive it is to attempt suicide': Patient’s bill goes viral | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 19, @08:31PM
Has some sage advice [youtube.com] on this troubling issue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 19, @08:32PM
The government would provide you a clean and sure fire way to end your days.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 19, @08:34PM
Had an ultrasound. Standard Price $5800.
'negotiated' price with provider adjustment: final price: $151
They just make these 'charges' up..
Hospital "corporations" ought to be illegal..
This country sucks...