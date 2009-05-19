19/05/09/1843251 story
posted by martyb on Friday May 10, @12:57AM
from the Mars/Moon-Ho!-Can-you-dig-it? dept.
"We are coming to a point in our history in which we need to start looking for more space," Han Admiraal, a civil engineer with over two decades of experience in underground space, told AFP on the sidelines of this year's World Tunnel Congress.
...
"Underground spaces could easily be used for growing crops," he said, as he toured the cavernous Bourbon Tunnel, dug deep under the Italian city of Naples as a potential escape route for King Ferdinand II of Bourbon after the 1848 riots.
Scientific developments in areas like aquaponics—where vegetables and fish are farmed together—could help relieve the pressure on the food supply chain, and dramatically cut transport costs if such new farms were situated under cities.
Isn't excavation expensive?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @01:05AM (3 children)
not betatesting profit generating escape tech for the 1%
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @01:11AM (1 child)
It's the 99% who are causing the overcrowding and excessive resource usage. Sterilize them and the world will be a better place in one generation.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday May 10, @01:14AM
When you sterilize the 99%, who are going to serve the 1%'s children?
Maybe after the robot revolution comes they'll make that play, but until then somebody has to grow the food, cook the food, take out the garbage, tend the mansion, crew the yacht, etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @01:25AM
You go hug a tree, while the 1% prep their slice of the crust.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday May 10, @01:11AM
With free energy, excavation is easy in rock and if you've got sand, just fuse it into rock with heat.
Turn the top kilometer of the Earth's crust into a foam of caverns, 3 dimensional cities with inverted towers - protected from weather and rogue airliners... grow food down there, low rent housing, warehouses, etc. You can put all the lighting down there you want/need, control the temperature and humidity - if we get really good at material science we can even reject waste heat into the core, helping to keep the mantle fluid.
Without free energy, we're pretty screwed. Even with free energy, the population growth of the last 100 years can't continue for the next 1000, there's just not enough volume in this rock to house that many human bodies.
(Score: 1) by optotronic on Friday May 10, @01:32AM
I don't see any benefit from efforts to fit more people on this planet. We're already overusing/abusing its resources.
Better to direct efforts to reduce fertility rates or to colonize other planets.
(Score: 2) by J053 on Friday May 10, @01:32AM