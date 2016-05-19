from the your-mileage-may-vary dept.
Autoweek (and other car news outlets) summarize some independent testing: https://autoweek.com/article/green-cars/how-much-does-cold-weather-cut-electric-vehicle-range-quite-bit-aaa-study-finds
AAA partnered with the Automotive Club of Southern California's Automotive Research Center for its tests, which allowed it to run drive-simulating dynamometer tests in 20-, 75- and 95-degree Fahrenheit temperatures in a controlled laboratory setting. This is way more scientific than anything we'd be able to achieve toodling around in an EV in Detroit the next time a polar vortex hits.
A handful of key points pulled from the report:
- The increased use of HVAC systems in extreme temperatures has a bigger impact on EV range than decreases in battery pack efficiency caused by the temperatures themselves.
- Moreover, while both extremely hot and extremely cold temperatures affect range, you'll incur a significantly larger penalty when heating up a cabin than you will cooling one down. Compare that 41 percent decrease at 20 F to a mere 17 percent decrease at 95 F.
- The BMW i3s saw the biggest reductions in range in both hot and cold conditions, losing 50 and 21 percent of range in cold and hot conditions, respectively.
- The Nissan Leaf was the most versatile, losing 31 and 11 percent of range in cold and hot conditions, respectively.
The other test cars, Tesla S, eGolf and Chevy Bolt fell between these extremes. The article includes a link (pdf) to the original report with many more details. Worth reading if you live outside southern CA and are considering an electric car.
This AC is considering an electric car, and I'm fortunate enough to have an attached garage to keep it warm-ish, probably above freezing, even if the outside temp gets down to 0F (-18C) which is a typical low for my location. That means that any trip will start with a cool (not cold) battery & cabin...but after parking outdoors at my destination(s), I'll have a reduced range for the trip home.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday May 16, @04:21PM (1 child)
We have two cars. It makes sense to me to have one of them be electric. Most of the time we just putz around the city. I probably drive ~30 km/day on weekdays. My wife does less then that. If we get an ecar that has 200km of range, even on a cold day where it loses 50%, it would be very very rare that it would not meet our needs.
Then we would also have a gas car for travelling outside the city.
It makes a lot of sense. I'm hoping that this massive expansion in auto batteries leads to some breakthroughs in battery tech though. I'm kinda holding off to get a generation 2 or 3 model. I'm also a little wary about how long the batteries actually last. Do I have to replace them after 8 years? My current gas car is 8 years old and seems to be ticking along nicely.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday May 16, @04:42PM
In context, with a nick like yours, I really doubt it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @04:49PM
I don't get it.
What are tests such as these always fundamentally broken.
I looked at the PDF. It's here:
https://crain-platform-autoweek-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/s3fs-public/AAA-Electric-Vehicle-Range-Testing-Report.pdf [amazonaws.com]
I read the PDF, hunting for details, and came across this...
For each vehicle, instrumented dynamometer tests were performed under the following conditions:
1) Ambient temperature of 75°F and climate control switched off
2) Ambient temperature of 95°F and climate control switched off
3) Ambient temperature of 95°F and climate control switched on
4) Ambient temperature of 20°F and climate control switched off
5) Ambient temperature of 20°F and climate control switched on
OK, great. What does "climate control" on or off mean? Most importantly, at what temperature is climate control set to?
As testers, you can get this info from manufacturers. Fancy cars let you set precise temps, eg 21C or 70F or whatever..
But it's just "on" or "off". No indication of what the dial was set to. No idea how it was setup. I scanned the doc, and this info doesn't seem to be provided.
Why is this important?
Well.. outside of the laboratory, the real world is different. At -30C, when I get in my car in the winter -- sure, I turn on the heat. But to 20C? I'd *roast* in my winter coat, boots, and such.
No, I typically might heat the car to 0C or so. Even that gets toasty after too long.
So in the real world (not like California, where 50F is "cold" and requires a coat), people adapt. And they're wearing clothing that is prohibitive to using climate control at 70F or what not.
And I'm sure the same goes for A/C. If you're wearing shorts, you live in Arizona, and it gets down to a chilling 80F in the winter, well :P Probably "A/C" is to keep it under 90F or whatever, heh.
This is important, because it will impact how people think of vehicle usage "for them". And without an indication of what temperature, what setting? We can't guess how it would affect us.
Worse?
Each car is different. Some cars will have 75F at 'centre' position for climate control, others maybe 68F. That counts. That might count a lot, for cars with smaller battery packs.
Sigh.
I'd almost think the study was done with the backing of the oil industry... but it's just sheer incompetence, surely.