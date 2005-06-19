Stories
Backlash to Plastic has Oil Companies Worried

posted by martyb on Thursday June 06, @12:39AM   Printer-friendly
from the "The-Graduate" dept.
Techonomics

Phoenix666 writes:

Bloomberg:

As the world strives to wean itself off fossil fuels, oil companies have been turning to plastic as the key to their future. Now even that's looking overly optimistic.

The global crackdown on plastic trash threatens to take a big chunk out of demand growth just as oil companies like Saudi Aramco sink billions into plastic and chemicals assets. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP Plc, Total SA and Exxon Mobil Corp. are all ramping up investments in the sector.

Renewed emphasis on recycling and the spread of local bans on some kinds of plastic products could cut petrochemical demand growth to one-third of its historical pace, to about 1.5% a year, said Paul Bjacek, a principal director at consulting firm Accenture Plc.

Maybe they can convince consumers to accept clamshell packaging for everything.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 06, @01:16AM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Thursday June 06, @01:16AM (#851999) Journal

    could cut petrochemical demand growth to one-third of its historical pace, to about 1.5% a year

    So the industry will still be making more money every year. What's the problem?

    Don't count on consumers to be good stewards here. I am reducing and reusing plastic and I'm still seeing more of it coming in all the time. Most people probably don't care at all. Do they even notice 5-cent plastic bag charges?

