Anti-Vaxxers Defeated: NY Bans Exemptions as Doctors Vote to Step up Fight :
Anti-vaccine advocates received a blow in New York Thursday as state lawmakers banned non-medical exemptions based on religious beliefs—and there may be more blows coming.
Also on Thursday, the American Medical Association adopted a new policy to step up its fight against such non-medical exemptions. The AMA, the country’s largest physicians’ group and one of the largest spenders on lobbying, has always strongly support pediatric vaccination and opposed non-medical exemptions. But under the new policy changes, the association will now “actively advocate” for states to eliminate any laws that allow for non-medical exemptions.
“As evident from the measles outbreaks currently impacting communities in several states, when individuals are not immunized as a matter of personal preference or misinformation, they put themselves and others at risk of disease,” AMA Board Member E. Scott Ferguson, M.D. said in a statement. “The AMA strongly supports efforts to eliminate non-medical exemptions from immunization, and we will continue to actively urge policymakers to do so.”
The religious exemption ban in New York comes at a critical time. The state is at the forefront of a nationwide resurgence of measles, with active outbreaks that have sickened hundreds and splintered into other states.
“This administration has taken aggressive action to contain the measles outbreak, but given its scale, additional steps are needed to end this public health crisis," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement after signing the ban on religious exemptions. "While I understand and respect freedom of religion, our first job is to protect the public health, and by signing this measure into law, we will help prevent further transmissions and stop this outbreak right in its tracks."
Sudden outbreak of common sense?
Sudden outbreak of common sense?
Oy vey!
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday June 17, @01:28AM
Even if the religious holdouts had very powerful lobbying, New York City is densely populated enough that the mayor is probably visualizing staring down the barrel [sic] of an epidemic with most of the population surrounding him in those tight building-flanked canyons.
If the area was any more spread out, they could probably live and let die, but NYC is one of those few places in the world where you might be able to accurately predict the viral spread in space and time based on neighborhood and business demographics, traffic patterns and subway routes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 17, @01:41AM
Religious exemptions from the law are just another 1st Amendment violation. And in this case, very dangerous.