Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said Saturday the company has amassed 146,000 orders for its Cybertruck, less than 48 hours after the polarizing vehicle was first shown amid shattered glass.
[...] Tesla's website allows customers to order the electric truck for a fully refundable $100, and says they can complete their configuration "as production nears in late 2021." Musk said in a tweet that 42% had ordered the dual-motor option, which starts at $49,900, while 41% have ordered the $69,900 triple-motor option, production of which is expected to begin in late 2022. Just 17% ordered the single-motor version, which begins at $39,900.
The $100 deposit for the Cybertruck is far cheaper than the $1,000 that was required to reserve a Model 3 sedan. Tesla's reservation lists have long been a source of intrigue for investors, analysts, journalists, fans and skeptics of the company, as it's often used as a proxy for demand. But Tesla itself stopped giving reservation figures on its quarterly earnings calls, saying the metric wasn't relevant.
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck. Apparently, many people think it's ugly. I absolutely love it. It took the jellybean esthetic of modern vehicles and ran it over. Twice. There's simply no point in saying anything about this truck -- you have to look at the pictures:
In order to make this TFS less short, a few specs, but really, they don't matter until you see if it appeals to you which it either will or won't in spades. The low end 250 mile range version is supposed to be about $40k. The body is unpainted cold rolled stainless steel. Upmodels will have a towing capacity variously described as 10-14k pounds and at the top end, a 500 mile range. They'll cost a lot more.
"Bulletproof" Musk Cybertruck fail
Elon Musk bragged that his "cybertruck" was bulletproof to a 9mm round, but two separate attempts to demonstrate just how tough it is failed when ball bearings thrown by hand literally caused the windows to come crashing down in pieces. So much for safety glass; even on cyber trucks, windows sucks.
We created an exoskeleton," Musk said to rapturous whoops from those attending the Los Angeles launch. "It is literally bulletproof to a 9mm handgun."
Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla's chief designer, asked Musk if he could lob a metal ball at the window of the vehicle. "Really?" said Musk. The window smashed. "Oh my fucking God," said Musk. "Maybe that was a little hard."
Showing confidence in the vehicle, Von Holzhausen then suggested he should lob it at a second window. "Try that one? Really?" asked Musk moments before the rear window was also smashed. "It didn't go through, that's the plus side," a stunned Musk said.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Sunday November 24, @06:42PM (2 children)
I have a kid that's going to be needing a car. So I floated the idea of pre-ordering one and handing down the hybrid, and it actually was approved.
Unexpected, but now I have to decide if I really want to do it.
Just building something huge and sticking guns on it. It's....Super American. ---Kogoro Kurata
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 24, @07:06PM
If you really want to piss off your high school kid that much, give him a Toyota Prius.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday November 24, @07:43PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 24, @07:23PM (1 child)
... when Tesla goes bankrupt? Looks like some fools just gave the company $14.6 million to piss away.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 24, @07:30PM
Cyberfools would gladly pay $100 to suck the musk out of Elong's dick.