Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Boeing Starliner Lands Safely in the Desert After Failing to Reach Orbit

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday December 24, @12:09AM   Printer-friendly
from the all's-well-that-ends-well dept.
Hardware

Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

The Boeing Starliner, one of two new spacecraft to take astronauts from US soil to the International Space Station (ISS), has returned to Earth safely after its somewhat shaky first Orbital Flight Test. The capsule blasted off atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket without any drama, but soon after a timing glitch prevented the spacecraft from reaching its planned orbit, denying a rendezvous with the ISS. On Sunday, Starliner returned to Earth, deploying parachutes and airbags to land safely in New Mexico.

"You look at the landing, it was an absolute bulls-eye," said Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator, in a press conference Sunday. The capsule landed in the desert just before 5 a.m. PT, its trio of parachutes carrying it safely to the earth. It was the first time a capsule was safely brought back to US soil in history.

However, while the landing was on target, Starliner's journey in space was a different story.

Also at: Starliner makes a safe landing—now NASA faces some big decisions

Previously: Starliner Fails to Make Journey to ISS

Original Submission


«  MIT: This Stinking, Toxic Gas Could Be A Sure Sign Of Alien Life | Boeing CEO Fired  »

Related Stories

Starliner Fails to Make Journey to ISS 43 comments

PiMuNu writes:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-50855395

The Boeing company is going to have to cut short the uncrewed demonstration flight of its new astronaut capsule.

The Starliner launched successfully on its Atlas rocket from Florida, but then suffered technical problems that prevented it from taking the correct path to the International Space Station.

It appears the capsule burnt too much fuel as it operated its engines, leaving an insufficient supply to complete its mission.

Starliner will now come back to Earth. A landing is planned in the New Mexico desert in about 48 hours.

See also:

Original Submission

Boeing Starliner Lands Safely in the Desert After Failing to Reach Orbit | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Tuesday December 24, @02:09AM (3 children)

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 24, @02:09AM (#935737) Journal

    I wanted to do a really nice forward twisting somersault dive into the water but instead did a belly flop.

    But I landed in the pool, so HEY! Nice job me!

    --
    --- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 24, @02:14AM

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Tuesday December 24, @02:14AM (#935738) Journal

      Astronauts will boldly go where no Boeing Starliner has gone before: the ISS.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday December 24, @02:15AM (1 child)

      by RS3 (6367) on Tuesday December 24, @02:15AM (#935739)

      You didn't get enough height off the board. It was some kind of timing issue. But they fired your head coach, so keep trying.

      • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday December 24, @02:47AM

        by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday December 24, @02:47AM (#935756)

        You didn't get enough height off the board

        That's a recipe for a serious injury.

        This was an impressive demonstration of all the systems, except the orbital insertion burn - do you think they ran that subsystem on Windows 10 and it demanded to update?

(1)